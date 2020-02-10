Stephen Schwartz-Led Musical Theatre Workshop Presented by ASCAP Foundation and The Wallis is Accepting Applications

The 2020 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop is now accepting applications through March 2, 2020 for its Los Angeles and New York programs. The acclaimed workshops give participating composers and lyricists the rare chance to present selections from original, musical works-in-progress for professional critique. The Los Angeles workshop, presented in partnership with Universal Theatrical Group (UTG) and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis), returns to The Wallis's Beverly Hills campus on April 6 & 7, marking the fifth consecutive year of the creative collaboration.

The highly regarded programs are led by artistic director Stephen Schwartz-the Tony, Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer/lyricist whose credits include the Broadway shows Wicked, Godspell and Pippin, the Walt Disney films Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and the DreamWorks' film The Prince of Egypt, with the theatrical production currently in previews in London.

The two-day Los Angeles program is composed of various sessions featuring prominent guests from all aspects of musical theatre, including producers, directors, critics, performers and composers. Tickets to the LA workshop sessions will be available to the public and detailed ticket information is forthcoming.

"The Los Angeles workshop, which draws rising talent from across the country, is a vital partnership between The Wallis, The ASCAP Foundation, Universal Theatrical Group and Stephen Schwartz, who gives so generously of his time and expertise to mentor aspiring musical theatre composers and lyricists," says The Wallis Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "This invaluable program is helping to shape the future of musical theatre."

Applicants will be considered for both the Los Angeles and New York workshops. Dates for the New York workshop, slated for the Fall 2020, will be announced in August.

Submission Information:

Writers interested in applying for participation in The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshops should submit the following:

• CD of four (4) songs from their original musical

• Lyric sheets for each of the four songs

• A brief description of each song as to its plot placement

• A brief synopsis of the musical

• Biographical information for each composer, lyricist and book writer

• Contact information (including e-mail address, phone number and mailing address)

Applicants may send completed submission packages to:

Michael A. Kerker

ATTN: ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop

c/o ASCAP

7920 Sunset Blvd., Suite 300

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Deadline: Submissions must be received in the ASCAP office by Monday, March 2, 2020.

Please note:

Please submit four (4) songs only. If a full recording is sent, ASCAP will only listen to the first four (4) songs.

Submissions do not need to be produced in a studio as the Workshop is looking for talent and potential, not production value.

If an applicant's musical is selected, the applicant will need to present for 50 consecutive minutes at the workshop. The 50-minute selection must include book and song.

Those who have been accepted to present material in the workshop will be contacted by March 16.

Those who will be invited to audit the workshop will receive an e-mail invitation.

Please do not call to ask if you have been selected.

Submissions will not be returned.

For further information about the ASCAP submission process, please call ASCAP at (323) 883-1000.

Information regarding public tickets to attend The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop on April 6 & 7 is forthcoming.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.

For more information about ASCAP and The ASCAP Foundation, visit www.ascap.com or www.ascapfoundation.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





