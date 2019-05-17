Stephen Christopher Anthony to Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Tour Beginning This September

Dear Evan Hansen announces that Stephen Christopher Anthony will assume the title role of Evan Hansen beginning September 17, 2019, for the second year of the Tony Award-winning musical's North American tour. Anthony has covered the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway and currently performs the role several times a week as the Evan Hansen Alternate on tour.

"I am thrilled that Stephen Christopher Anthony will be taking over the role of Evan as our national tour continues into its 2nd year," Dear Evan Hansen director Michael Greif said. "Stephen brings incredible humor, wit, musical virtuosity, and extraordinary emotional depth to the role of Evan. We were supremely fortunate that Stephen was our Evan alternate our first season, and even more fortunate that he will now be playing the role."

Additional casting for the second year of the tour will be announced at a later date. For the full tour schedule, ticket information and more, please visit www.dearevanhansen.com/tour.

The tour, now playing at Buffalo's Shea's PAC through May 19, has broken numerous records across the country. The tour shattered previously-held weekly box office records at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles and was the first show in Ahmanson Theatre history to gross more than $2M in a single playing week. The show sold out all available inventory during presales in one day in Tempe, Arizona and has broken box office records in San Francisco, Des Moines, Durham, Charlotte and Tampa.

Ben Levi Ross, currently starring in the title role, will continue through the following cities: Pittsburgh (May 21 - 26), Minneapolis (May 28 - June 9), Cleveland (June 11 - June 30), Greenville (July 2 - 7), Boston (July 10 - August 4), Washington D.C. (August 6 - September 8) and Nashville (September 10 - 15).

Dear Evan Hansen Tour 2019/2020 Schedule

Nashville, TN - 9/10/19-9/15/19 - TPAC

Columbus, OH - 9/17/19-9/22/19 - Ohio Theatre

Milwaukee, WI - 9/24/19-9/29/19 - Marcus Center

Louisville, KY - 10/1/19-10/6/19 - Kentucky Center for the Arts

Memphis, TN - 10/8/19-10/13/19 - Orpheum Theatre

Kansas City, MO - 10/15/19-10/20/19 - Music Hall

St. Louis, MO - 10/22/19-11/3/19 - Fox Theatre

New Orleans, LA - 11/5/19-11/10/19 - The Saenger Theatre

Houston, TX - 11/12/19-11/24/19 - Hobby Center

Dallas, TX - 11/26/19-12/8/19 - Music Hall

Austin, TX - 12/10/19-12/15/19 - Bass Hall

San Antonio - 12/17/19-12/22/19 - Majestic Theatre

San Diego, CA - 12/31/19-1/12/20 - Civic Theatre

Sacramento, CA - 1/15/20-1/26/20 - Memorial Auditorium

Portland, OR - 1/28/20-2/9/20 - Keller Auditorium

Edmonton, AB - 2/11/19-2/16/20 - N. Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Calgary, AB - 2/18/20-2/23/20 - S. Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Vancouver, BC - 2/25/1/20-3/1/20 - Queen Elizabeth

Salt Lake City, UT - 3/4/20-3/15/20 - Eccles Theatre

Omaha, NE - 3/17/20-3/22/20 - Orpheum Theatre

Detroit, MI - 3/25/20-4/5/20 - Fisher Theatre

Philadelphia, PA - 4/7/20-5/3/20 - Forrest Theatre

Baltimore, MD - 5/5/20-5/17/20 - Hippodrome Theatre

Hartford, CT - 5/19/20-5/24/20 - Bushnell Center

Providence, RI - 5/26/20-5/31/20 - Providence PAC

Rochester, NY - 6/2/20-6/7/20 - Auditorium Theatre

Schenectady, NY - 6/9/20-6/14/20 - Proctors

East Lansing, MI - 6/16/20-6/21/20 - Wharton Center

Appleton, WI - 6/23/20-6/28/20 - Fox Cities PAC

Chicago, IL - 7/7/20-9/27/20 - James M. Nederlander Theatre





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You