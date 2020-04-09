Stephanie McKeon Joins FROZEN West End As Princess Anna!

It has just been reported that West End actress Stephanie McKeon will co-lead the West End premiere of Disney's Frozen playing Princess Anna.

She will join Pretty Woman and Les Miserables star, Samantha Barks, who was recently announced as Queen Elsa.

Barks recently completed a run as Vivian in the Broadway adaptation of the classic comedy, Pretty Woman. She garnered rave reviews and acclaim for her performance as Éponine in Universal's film adaptation of Les Misérables, directed by Tom Hooper starring alongside Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, and Anne Hathaway.

The production will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with previews commencing in October 2020. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen - directed by Michael Grandage - opens for priority booking late January 2020, with general on sale on 6 March 2020. Groups and schools booking opens on 24 February 2020.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run two and a half hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.





