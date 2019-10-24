Stephanie J. Block, Betty Buckley, and More Will Appear at Café Carlyle

Café Carlyle's winter & spring 2020 seasons will feature the return of audience favorites Hamilton Leithauser, Isaac Mizrahi, Joan Osborne, Betty Buckley, and John Pizzarelli; and debuts by Stephanie J. Block, Belinda Carlisle, and Fran Drescher.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Hamilton Leithauser returns to Café Carlyle for his third annual winter residency, January 14 - 18. The native New Yorker is currently putting the finishing touches on his second solo LP slated for release in 2020. His most recent release saw him collaborate with Angel Olsen on "Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)." Pitchfork declared the song "a gorgeously surreal version of early-1960s baroque-pop". Leithauser's 2016 collaboration with Rostam, I Had A Dream That You Were Mine, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart, #1 New Artist Album, and was named one of the year's best by Pitchfork, Esquire, NPR, and more. A.V. Club recently raved: "It occurred to me after 2016's I Had A Dream That You Were Mine that the best years of Hamilton Leithauser's career may still be ahead of him."

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his all-new show, Isaac Mizrahi: Movie Stars and Supermodels, for a three-week residency, January 21 - February 8. His previous residencies in the room were sellouts, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of John Denver, Bill Withers, Cy Coleman and Stephen Sondheim. He'll dish on model fittings, intimate dinners and exclusive parties with Hollywood's elite, while sharing his hilarious musings on everything of the moment from politics to dieting to his latest Instagram obsessions. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block makes her Café Carlyle debut, February 11 - 15. She has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. Stephanie J. Block most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the 2019 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of Falsettos (Tony Award nomination), Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nomination), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony Award nomination), Anything Goes, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination), Wicked, The Pirate Queen, and The Boy from Oz. She also starred in the first national touring company of Wicked as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award; Carbonell Award).

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Joan Osborne returns to Café Carlyle, February 25 - March 7. Joan Osborne is a multi-platinum recording artist whose career was jumpstarted with the great success of her major label debut album, Relish. The album produced the massive MTV and international smash single, "One of Us." The New York Times praised her Café Carlyle debut featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, stating that "at every point in the evening, you had a sense of Ms. Osborne as an artist who knew exactly what she was doing," and describing her as a "fiercely intelligent, no-nonsense singer-songwriter."

Legendary, multi-award winning actress/singer Betty Buckley returns to Café Carlyle, March 10 - 21. Her career spans theater, film, television and concert halls around the world. She's received a sea of accolades including a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. She's a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee, and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Award from The Actor's Fund for Artistic Achievement. Betty Buckley just completed a national tour of the new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! produced by Scott Rudin.

John Pizzarelli returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, Hal and Steve, May 5 - 16. The New York Times has described John Pizzarelli and his wife Jessica Molaskey as "the supreme nightclub act of our time." Jazz Weekly recently raved about his Johnny Mercer program: "A gig like this oozes with style, class and fun, with Pizzarelli being one of the best ambassadors for the Great American Songbook. One of his best." Earlier this year, The John Pizzarelli Trio released For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole.

Iconic singer-songwriter Belinda Carlisle makes her Café Carlyle debut, June 1 - 13. Belinda Carlisle is one of those rare talents who continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business. Amidst changing tastes, the gifted and glamorous singer-songwriter has indelibly touched the hearts of pop fans around the world with her unique blend of gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies and picturesque lyrics. With a multi-dimensional, internationally acclaimed recording catalog and countless tours showcasing her chameleonic musical prowess, the woman who began her career as co-founder and lead vocalist of groundbreaking all-female new wave/rock band The Go-Go's has amassed worldwide sales in excess of 15 million records.

Acclaimed actress, comedian, writer and activist Fran Drescher makes her Café Carlyle debut, June 16 - 20. The Queens native has received two Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal as the lovable Miss Fine on the CBS hit series The Nanny, a show she also created, wrote, directed and executive produced. Fran's next sitcom was based off of her real life relationship with her gay ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson -- a show she also produced, created, and starred in called Happily Divorced. Currently, she is starring in NBC's new sitcom Indebted where she plays a baby boomer gone broke who has to move in with her adult son and his young family.

Additional performers will be announced shortly.

Café Carlyle's Winter & Spring 2020 Seasons

Hamilton Leithauser

January 14 - 18

Weekdays - General Seating $75 per person / Premium Seating $120 / Bar Seating $50

Weekends - General Seating $85 per person / Premium Seating $135 / Bar Seating $60

January 21 - February 8

Weekdays - General Seating $90 per person / Premium Seating $135 / Bar Seating $70

Weekends - General Seating $110 per person / Premium Seating $150 / Bar Seating $85

Stephanie J. Block

February 11 - 15

Weekdays - General Seating $90 per person / Premium Seating $135 / Bar Seating $70

Weekends - General Seating $110 per person / Premium Seating $150 / Bar Seating $85

Special Valentine's Day show includes a three-course prix fixe dinner - General Seating $245 per person / Premium Seating $295 / Bar Seating $80

February 25 - March 7

Weekdays - General Seating $90 per person / Premium Seating $135 / Bar Seating $70

Weekends - General Seating $110 per person / Premium Seating $150 / Bar Seating $85

March 10 - 21

Weekdays - General Seating $100 per person / Premium Seating $150 / Bar Seating $75

Weekends - General Seating $140 per person / Premium Seating $190 / Bar Seating $90

May 5 - 16

Weekdays - General Seating $100 per person / Premium Seating $150 / Bar Seating $75

Weekends - General Seating $140 per person / Premium Seating $190 / Bar Seating $90

June 1 - 13

Weekdays - General Seating $140 per person / Premium Seating $190 / Bar Seating $90

Weekends - General Seating $165 per person / Premium Seating $215 / Bar Seating $110

June 16 - 20

Weekdays - General Seating $175 per person / Premium Seating $225 / Bar Seating $125

Weekends - General Seating $195 per person / Premium Seating $245 / Bar Seating $140

Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).





