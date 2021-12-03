Stephanie Blythe and Laquita Mitchell Headline LESSON PLAN Premiere

On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, revisits the perils, hilarity, and teachable lessons of 2020 with Lesson Plan, a live and interactive digital production based on Georg Phillip Telemann's Der Schulmeister with additional music and new English libretto by Rachel J. Peters, Friday, January 21- Saturday, January 29, 2022. Tailored for the operatically curious with audiences taking an active part in the performance, opera greats Stephanie Blythe and Laquita Mitchell and an off-camera furry friend lead a less-than enthusiastic class of students through an opera workshop in the throes of remote learning. While scales and arias were part of the curriculum, with a little humor and a lot of heart, they leave with a much more valuable lesson in humility, humanity, and truly finding their voice.

Performed in English for a modern audience, this reimagined Baroque cantata brings an internationally celebrated operatic contralto (Stephanie Blythe) into the world of Zoom teaching while her headlining stage engagements are put on hold. Thought to be teaching trained singers at a prestigious conservatory, she catches her assistant in a scheduling faux pas and instead takes the Zoom stage for a classroom of liberal arts students at a community college with the same acronym - a group with little singing experience or interest in what the great diva had in mind. Intercepted by an overwhelmed school administrator (Laquita Mitchell) with a side hustle as an amateur choir director, the pair clash over teaching technique, singing and the true meaning of art. A humorous exchange injected with audience participation and a feline friend with perfect pitch, the pair leaves with a new understanding of what it's like to really listen, learn, and find the shared humanity in all of us.

"After pivoting to unique digital operatic experiences as a response to COVID closures, we found tremendous joy in flexing our creative muscles and expanding our On Site Opera family from New York City to around the globe!" explains Eric Einhorn, General and Artistic Director of On Site Opera. "In this tenth anniversary season and beyond we are making a commitment to continue to cultivate our global audience by offering both live and digital performances, and we can't think of a better way to kick off our new season than with a little laughter and new work that gives us all a very relatable look at the last two years of our lives."

"Lesson Plan started as a breezy little goof that took a lot of twists and turns. It's a synthesis of the Telemann source material, a zillion hours of online talks from anointed musical experts of various genres, wisdom from both our leading ladies, an extensive oral history archive, and so much more," explains Composer and Librettist: Rachel J. Peters. "It ultimately explores what happens when assumed absolute truths about the ways we've always done things are suddenly challenged, with plenty of silliness and incredible talent."

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Lesson Plan will be performed LIVE on Zoom for six performances only:

Friday, January 21st at 7:30pm EST

Saturday, January 22nd at 2pm EST

Saturday, January 22nd at 7:30pm EST

Friday, January 28th at 7:30pm EST

Saturday, January 29th at 2pm EST

Saturday, January 29th at 7:30pm EST

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are $30 per device and available at https://osopera.org/productions/lesson-plan/

These performances will not be recorded, and a replay will not be available.

REPERTORY NOTES

World Premiere

Based on Georg Phillip Telemann's Der Schulmeister (1751)

Additional music, libretto, and singing translation by Rachel J. Peters

CAST:

Alice Tommasso: Stephanie Blythe

Robinetta: Laquita Mitchell

CREATIVE TEAM:

Composer and Librettist: Rachel J. Peters

Director: Eric Einhorn

Conductor: Geoffrey McDonald

Audio Design: Jon Robertson

Video Design: Paul Deziel

Set and Costume: Junghyun Georgia Lee

Associate Costume Design: Ilana Breitman

Stage Manager: Danielle Ranno

Violin: Orlando Wells and Victoria Paterson

Double Bass: Roger Wagner

Bassoon: Nanci Belmont

Piano/Harpsichord: Dmitry Glivinskiy

