Stay Warm this Season with Items from HADESTOWN, SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Shop for items like the Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie, Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie, the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Long Sleeve, and more.

Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

Good times will never feel so good in this heather grey zip hoodie eaturing the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

Buy Now»

Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug

"You're like... really pretty." Excited for the upcoming film adaptation of Mean Girls the musical!? Get ready with this mug featuring the show logo and Regina George's famous quote.

Buy Now»

Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish Sunrise Sunset Mug

11 oz, microwave and top rack dishwasher safe black ceramic mug. Featuring "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo, and "Sunrise Sunset" lyric image.

Buy Now»

Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie

Stay warm all winter long with this Hadestown marbled beanie, featuring the logo embroidered on the front.

Buy Now»

Come From Away Islander Hoodie

Are you an Islander? Show your Islander pride with this hoodie during those cold Gander winters. Zip-up cotton blend hoodie with front pockets.

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Unisex Thirsty Long Sleeve

100% cotton unisex crewneck long-sleeve tee featuring the song title, "What Are You Thirsty For?"

Buy Now»

Hairspray Think Big Pullover Hoodie

Bundle up in this light grey hooded sweatshirt featuring the HAIRSPRAY logo on the front and the quote, "You gotta think big to be big" on the back.

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Star Socks

Polyester spandex blend dress socks with all-over star print and show logo. One size fits most adults.

Buy Now»

Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie

Stay warm while defying gravity with this Defy Gravity Pom Beanie from Wicked The Musical. One size fits most.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!