Stars of HADESTOWN, BE MORE CHILL, HAMILTON, and More Will Sing 'Seasons Of Love' at The WorldPride Closing Ceremony

NYC Pride, the official host of WorldPride NYC and Stonewall 50, announced further details about the finale for NYC Pride's WorldPride Closing Ceremony in Times Square.

The finale will feature performers from 20 hit Broadway shows including Be More Chill, Hadestown, Hamilton, Mean Girls, Oklahoma!, Waitress, and more. Among the many Broadway stars will be Shoshana Bean, Wilson Cruz, and George Salazar who will all be belting out "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway musical, Rent. An impressive list of Broadway stars will join together in Times Square for a final WorldPride performance in NYC.

"The Broadway community is and has always been about inclusion. Broadway has long been a haven for LGBTQIA+ people, both onstage and off-whether it was taking care of people with HIV or continuing to bring LGBTQIA+ characters and stories to the stage. We are so excited that Broadway performers will be part of WorldPride as our whole community celebrates the 50th anniversary of Stonewall," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

A complete list of participating shows*:

Aladdin

Be More Chill

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

Beetlejuice

Chicago

Come from Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Frozen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Mean Girls

Oklahoma!

Pretty Woman: The Musical

The Cher Show

The Lion King

Tootsie

Waitress

Wicked

And more...





