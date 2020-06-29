Stagedoor Manor Announces New Digital Education Portal PLAYHOUSE

Stagedoor Manor, known as the training ground of actors Natalie Portman, Robert Downey Jr., Mandy Moore, Zach Braff and many more, announced today it is launching PLAYHOUSE, virtual performing arts education platform of the legendary summer theatre camp.

Made for the next generation of aspiring actors, singers and dancers,

PLAYHOUSE will provide a connection between young people and their favorite stars of stage and screen through live workshops, Q&A sessions and other digital programming. The classes are LIVE and connect the student and teaching artist directly.

Multiple classes are being offered by Broadway's biggest stars including Kelli O'Hara, Eva Noblezada, Denée Benton, Javier Muñoz, Taylor Louderman, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Brightman, Corey Cott, Christy Altomare and many more.

Created by three former campers, Actor/Producer Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary), Talent Agent Jeremy Leiner, and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice The Musical), PLAYHOUSE is the first official affiliate of Stagedoor Manor.

"PLAYHOUSE provides a special place for students to connect with fellow theater lovers, while learning from their favorite Broadway stars," said co-founder Erich Bergen. "We cherished our summers at Stagedoor, where we discovered passion, confidence, and acceptance with a family of growing artists. Since we cannot gather in the same theaters and studios that we love, we are proud to partner with Stagedoor to expand its programming into the virtual classroom, giving kids everywhere that same experience of joy, inclusion, and community that helped shape us as artists."

ABOUT PLAYHOUSE:

Photo credit: Courtesy of PLAYHOUSE

