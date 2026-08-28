Stage Mag Spotlight: SummerStage of Delafield's BECKY'S NEW CAR

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on SummerStage of Delafield's production of Becky's New Car! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

SummerStage of Delafield's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience.

Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Their Stage Mag kicks off with thanking the organization's sponsors. SummerStage of Delafield also linked to their social media platforms and website to guide audiences to more information.

The Stage Mag kicks off with general rules and guidelines about the outdoor theatre, including information about concessions, cell phones, seating, bug spray, and restrooms. Since Stage Mags are available online before the event, audiences can also read them beforehand to know what to prepare for their experience at the play.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, displaying their headshots and bios. The cast can then share more about themselves with biographies, which allows the performers to share their past experiences.

Cast members can also directly link their social media to their bios, giving audiences the opportunity to follow them after the performance ends.

SummerStage of Delafield was able to advertise their full season, providing audiences with a direct ticket link to purchase tickets to their upcoming production of Doors Open!

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

The Stage Mag also includes a call to action for volunteers, committee members, and more. Those who are interested in assisting can click the link directly embedded into the program for easy access to more information.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

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