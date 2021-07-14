Stage Garden Rumba Announces Lineup For July 17 Event at La Finca del Sur

Stage Garden Rumba-the performance series bringing live poetry, music, and dance to green spaces and "Casitas" (community gardens) of the South Bronx-announces the lineup for its Saturday, July 17 event at La Finca del Sur. This year the series-a two-time winner of The Lincoln Center Cultural Innovation Fund-is hosted by celebrated spoken word poet "La Bruja" Caridad De La Luz and returns in-person after going digital last year. Performances are FREE and start at 3:00 pm and can be reached at 138 Street and Grand Concourse. Here is the complete artist lineup and schedule for Saturday's event:

3:00 pm - Poetry by spoken-word artists Caridad De La Luz, Freida Grace Jones, and DJ José Torres. Additional words from activist Emanuel Padilla and music by Palo en Cuero-a New York-based Afro-Dominican group celebrating traditional Afro-Cuban and Afro-Dominican rhythms and the sacred music of Dominican Palo. The group was founded by master percussionist Jonathan "JBlak" Troncoso.

4:00 pm - Poetry by Jane Grenier and dance by Bombazo Dance Company- the Bronx drum and dance company fusing traditional Afro Puerto Rican Bomba and Afro Caribbean folkloric dance with classical, contemporary, and social dance, founded by dancer and choreographer Milteri Tucker Concepción.

5:00 pm - Poetry by Def Poetry Jam alums Bonafide Rojas and Caridad De La Luz. Words from activist Nieves Ayres and featuring music by Jorge Vázquez Ensemble-a Bronx-based music ensemble that mixes popular Bomba and Plena rhythms with poetry, singing, and lots of "sabor."

Stage Garden Rumba is running now through July 24 and is presented by Pregones/PRTT and We Stay/Nos Quedamos. Additional original episodic content created for digital consumption to be announced soon. All attendees are asked to observe COVID-19 safety measures. A complete list of event dates and locations is available below.