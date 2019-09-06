Spotlight Youth Theatre Is Expanding To Staten Island's South Shore

Spotlight Youth Theatre will be at LA Dance Studios, on 24 Ellis Street in Tottenville rehearsing for another Disney classic, ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR. Rehearsals start on Sunday, September 22nd from 4:00-6:30pm, with our final performance on Sunday, November 17th.

Auditions are held at the first rehearsal. Spotlight auditions are very fun & relaxed. At the rehearsal, they will first teach the audition songs then allow all actors to sing. Spotlight Theatre recommends the actor becomes familiar with the Alice In Wonderland Jr. songs & characters! ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR is open to young performers; 7 - 14 years. Visit their website for more information & to register! www.SpotlightTheatreSI.org

Spotlight Youth Theatre Company offers an innovative performing arts experience as young actors rehearse & perform in Broadway musicals and workshops. We incorporate intense theatre learning into our rehearsal process. All of their teachers are industry professionals, currently working as professional actors, directors, musical directors & choreographers. Our performances are produced with incredible sets, sound & lights offering our young actors a fully realized professional performance experience!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You