Spotlight: LIZ CALLAWAY BROADWAY & BEYOND at Tribeca PAC

Tony-nominated and Emmy-winning Broadway star and recording artist, Liz Callaway showcases her historic career in “Broadway and Beyond”.

A journey through her storied career, “Broadway and Beyond” features songs from Broadway shows she has starred in, including her Tony-nominated turn in Baby, and her long-run belting “Memory” in Cats, alongside songs from the silver screen — including her Oscar-nominated hit from Anastasia — as well as songs from her recording career, “Broadway and Beyond” is a spellbinding sampler platter of what has been described as “the voice of a generation”. ​​​​​

BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the campus of the Borough of Manhattan Community College, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007