Spend Christmas With An Exclusive Presentation Of CROSSING DELANCY at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Crossing Delancey is one of the most memorable romantic comedies of the 1980s

Dec. 9, 2020  

Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust for the timeless Jewish tradition of going to the movies on Christmas Day - Friday, December 25 - with an exclusive presentation of the iconic 1988 comedy Crossing Delancey starring Peter Riegert and Amy Irving.

Then enjoy a discussion with Crossing Delancey star Peter Riegert, and cap the two-hour event off with a presentation designed to whet your appetite: a pickle-making demonstration led by Madison and Park Hospitality Group's David Teyf, the Executive Chef at Lox at Café Bergson at the Museum.

You won't need a ticket, just register in advance at donation https://mjhnyc.org/events/crossing-delancey-christmas-day-screening/ to enjoy the virtual presentation. The Museum also asks for a $10 suggested donation.

Crossing Delancey is one of the most memorable romantic comedies of the 1980s, featuring Peter Riegert as Sam Posner the pickle-shop owner who steals the heart of Isabelle Grossman (played by Amy Irving). JTA called the film "the ultimate Jewish rom-com" and a rare great story of "outwardly Jewish love".



