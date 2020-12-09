Spend Christmas With An Exclusive Presentation Of CROSSING DELANCY at the Museum of Jewish Heritage
Crossing Delancey is one of the most memorable romantic comedies of the 1980s
Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust for the timeless Jewish tradition of going to the movies on Christmas Day - Friday, December 25 - with an exclusive presentation of the iconic 1988 comedy Crossing Delancey starring Peter Riegert and Amy Irving.
Then enjoy a discussion with Crossing Delancey star Peter Riegert, and cap the two-hour event off with a presentation designed to whet your appetite: a pickle-making demonstration led by Madison and Park Hospitality Group's David Teyf, the Executive Chef at Lox at Café Bergson at the Museum.
You won't need a ticket, just register in advance at donation https://mjhnyc.org/events/crossing-delancey-christmas-day-screening/ to enjoy the virtual presentation. The Museum also asks for a $10 suggested donation.
Crossing Delancey is one of the most memorable romantic comedies of the 1980s, featuring Peter Riegert as Sam Posner the pickle-shop owner who steals the heart of Isabelle Grossman (played by Amy Irving). JTA called the film "the ultimate Jewish rom-com" and a rare great story of "outwardly Jewish love".
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund
As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, fo...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos' Audition for the CATS Movie
Anthony Ramos has shared his audition video for the Cats movie! Ramos auditioned for the role of Rum Tum Tugger. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...