Spencer Liff, Gabriel Barre, and More Will Present THE WATERMELON PRINCE: THE MUSICAL in Vietnam

The Watermelon Prince: The Musical, a new Broadway-style musical inspired by one of Vietnam's most cherished legends, will make its world premiere at the Saigon Opera House on October 3 and 4, 2026.

Produced by Happy Sunshine Entertainment, The Watermelon Prince: The Musical brings together Broadway artists and Vietnamese creatives in a collaboration designed to introduce original musical theater on a new scale to Vietnamese audiences.

The musical tells the story of Mai An Tiêm, an adopted prince who is exiled to a barren island after becoming the victim of jealousy and deception. Joined by his wife, who chooses to share his fate, he embarks on a journey of perseverance, hope, and survival. Drawing from a beloved Vietnamese legend, the musical explores themes of resilience, faith, and the enduring power of love.

Tony Award nominee Gabriel Barre serves as executive producer. The production will be directed and choreographed by two-time Emmy Award nominee Spencer Liff, whose credits include So You Think You Can Dance and DRAG: The Musical.

"One of the things that excites me most about The Watermelon Prince is the opportunity to bring the storytelling traditions and theatrical language of Broadway musicals together with the rich history, culture, music, and traditions of Vietnam," said Liff. "This production represents a true artistic collaboration, bringing together extraordinary performers, designers, and creatives from across Vietnam and beyond to create something entirely new."

The creative team also includes Emmy Award winner Doug Katsaros as composer and music director and Nicole Jones-Dion as book writer. Songs feature music by Doug Katsaros, Joe Gautrey, Taras Kuznetsov, Jamie Jordan, Pavel Berezovsky, and David Luke, with lyrics by Eternal Treasure.

Katsaros said his goal was to blend Broadway musical theater traditions with Vietnamese influences. "My work has been to weave Western musical theater craft with Eastern flavors, so that the score can feel culturally familiar to local audiences and yet still have them on the edge of their seats in the tradition of the great Broadway shows."