Special Olympics New York to Host Inclusion Cup at Randall's Island Park Today

The event will bring hundreds of athletes together in a celebration of inclusion as well as competition in Bocce, Softball, Soccer and Developmental Sports.

Oct. 15, 2022  

One of Special Olympics New York's signature events kicks off this morning at Randall's Island Park. Today's Inclusion Cup will bring hundreds of athletes together in a celebration of inclusion as well as competition in Bocce, Softball, Soccer and Developmental Sports. Soccer and Bocce will include Unified teams made up of players with and without intellectual disabilities.

Opening Ceremonies, Bocce and health screenings for athletes will take place on Field 10 next to Icahn Stadium. Soccer and Developmental Sports will be on Central Fields 50 & 51. Softball will be at Sunken Meadow Fields 12 -15, 18 & 19.


About Special Olympics New York

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 31,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families or caregivers. The organization has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.com, making it one of the most trusted charities in the business nationally. For additional information about Special Olympics New York, to learn more about getting involved, or to make a donation, visit www.specialolympicsNY.org.


