Special Offer: MY FIRST NUTCRACKER at Theatre 3 @ Theatre Row

Join Clara-Marie and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king in this interactive holiday classic reimagined for your youngest theatergoers! Adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger and choreographed by Melissa Riker, NYCCT's hit dance theater production returns to Theatre Row this holiday season!



Playing December 3rd-22nd

Best for ages 3-8 | Approximately 50 minutes

