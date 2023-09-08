Spark Theatre Festival NYC Returns With Over 60 New Works

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT), currently celebrating their 30th anniversary season, will showcase over 60 original new works at their bi-annual Spark Theatre Festival NYC. The festival will present new musicals, dance, solo shows, cabaret, and plays in various stages of development during the 3-week festival, which runs from October 30 to November 19, 2023 at the 28th Street Theater (TADA). Shows run nightly and most productions receive one performance, with shorter shows grouped together to form a full evening of entertainment. The full lineup will be announced at the beginning of October. Short talkbacks with the artists will follow some of the performances.



Ten new short and full length musicals will be presented including Illusion by Donald Loftus, based on the true life story of Julian Eltinge, a famous actor who specialized in playing female roles at the turn of the 20th century, Bari, the abandoned princess, book and lyrics by Alexandra Kaouris, an adaptation of a Korean myth where the abandoned princess goes on a journey to the underworld, and Project: Library, composition and lyrics by Gaby Mank, that follows two librarians who are desperately trying to save a run-down library from being closed.



Other festival highlights include the solo piece Two Brothers by Kevin Brofsky, where Edwin Booth explores how he and his now infamous brother, John Wilkes, could be so different. Several new plays will be presented including Observant by Pamela Weiler Grayson, finds three generations of Jewish women confronting their identities when a violent mass shooting rocks their community, and Faces in My Fist, written by Lisa McCree, set in 1955 Harlem and based on Harry “Black Panther” Willis, a renowned boxer who held the title of “World Colored Heavyweight Championship" and was a victim of the color line.



Over thirty dance pieces will be presented, including THRIVE choreographed by Stephen Hill, a ballet celebrating the struggle, resilience, and triumph of black heritage, Garden of Eden choreographed by Xinyi Zhang, which draws inspiration from the social identity and status of Chinese women dancers before 1949, and Where the Violets Bloom choreographed by Rush Johnston, a love letter to the queer community that celebrates the joys and freedom in queerness.



Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly called the New Work Series) has been presenting new work since 2006. EAT is currently producing three new Off-Broadway plays that were previously presented at the festival. Anne Being Frank by Ron Elisha, Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams, and Sex Work/Sex Play by Caytha Jentis which started previews on September 4, with opening nights slated for September 11. 12 and 13.



All performances take place at the 28th Street Theater (TADA), 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.



Tickets range between $20 - $35 and will be available for purchase at Click Here starting in early October.



Emerging Artists Theatre’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. Click Here

