Spanish Cinema Showcase Debuting in New York This April

New York City will host the inaugural edition of And The Goya Goes To…New Spanish Films, a showcase celebrating the voices of contemporary Spanish cinema. It will take aking place from April 16–19, 2026 at Village East by Angelika & NYU’s Espacio de Culturas.

Inspired by the Premios Goya, Spain’s most prestigious film awards, the event will bring a curated selection of Goya Award winners and nominees to Manhattan, alongside more than 20 filmmakers, actors, and industry leaders from Spain.

General tickets are $15, and Senior Student tickets are priced at $10. A Goya Pass is $100 and includes access to all screenings, plus invitations to the Opening and Closing Receptions, with priority seating. Tickets and more information are available here.

The program opens on April 16 at NYU’s Espacio de Culturas with a special tribute marking the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences and the centennial of legendary screenwriter Rafael Azcona, in what has been declared El Año Azcona. The evening will feature a special presentation of Belle Époque by Fernando Trueba, Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film.

The official Opening Night on April 17 will present the New York Premiere of Los Domingos (Sundays), directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, winner of the 2026 Goya Award for Best Film, accompanied by a red carpet event and special guests at Village East by Angelika.

Other program highlights include Goya Nominees for Best Film, Sirât, Maspalomas, La Cena, Sorda, Goya Winners Tardes de Soledad (Best Documentary), Decorado (Best Animated Film), and more.

Beyond screenings, the event will host key conversations exploring transatlantic collaboration and contemporary filmmaking. These events are Free and open to the public and with simultaneous translation available.

The program will welcome prominent filmmakers and representatives from leading cultural and industry organizations, including the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain, ICAA (Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts), Audiovisual from Spain – Where Talent Ignites (ICEX Spain Trade and Investment), NYU Espacio de Culturas, Consulate General of Spain in New York – Spain Arts & Culture, Instituto Cervantes New York, and New York State film authorities and international producers.