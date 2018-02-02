Souvenir Songbook for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is Now Available

The Greatest Showman has taken the entertainment world by storm since its US debut on December 20, 2017. Thanks to incredible performances from the entire cast, including stars Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, the film has grossed over $250 million worldwide, produced a Billboard 200 #1 soundtrack album and two Billboard Hot 100 singles, topped the iTunes charts, and won a Golden Globe. Now, the film has a hit songbook!

A dazzling drama biopic chronicling P.T. Barnum, his band of performers, and the founding of the Barnum & Bailey Circus, The Greatest Showman features a soundtrack from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Pasek and Paul have previously crafted the lyrics for the smash movie musical La La Land, and the songs and lyrics for Broadway hits Dear Evan Hansen and A Christmas Story: The Musical.

The folio contains 9 songs from the movie's soundtrack, including the smash hit "This Is Me," winner of the 2018 Golden Globe for Best Original Song, in arrangements for piano and voice with guitar chord frames. Other songs include: The Greatest Show * A Million Dreams * Come Alive * The Other Side * Never Enough * Rewrite the Stars * Tightrope * and From Now On. In addition to the songs from the soundtrack, the book includes full-color scenes from the movie.

The Greatest Showman retails for $17.99 and is available from music and book stores everywhere or by visiting www.halleonard.com.

About Hal Leonard

Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard is the world's largest music print educational publisher and digital content provider, producing educational materials, songbooks, sheet music, reference books, DVDs, magazines, eBooks, digital sheet music, apps and more. The company is also a major distributor of music technology products, selling and marketing the most popular software, hard goods and accessories available today, to musicians and recording enthusiasts around the world. In its more than 220,000 available publications and products, Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, arrangers and manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and also has domestic offices in Winona, MN; New Jersey and Boston, and offices abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, Holland, Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.





