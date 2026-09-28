South Street Seaport Museum to Present Halloween Programming

The Merboy Next Door will make its world-premiere concert presentation in Queens, supported by the 2026 Queens Arts Fund. The 90-minute concert is directed by Elliott Mattox and explores a foster teen with a hypnotic singing voice navigating belonging and family.

The Merboy Next Door is a queer, campy musical comedy that lovingly parodies Disney Channel Original Movies with splashy drama, pop bangers, supernatural chaos, and way too many water metaphors.

Finn Marino is a funny, guarded foster teen nearing the age when he'll have to make it on his own. When he moves back to California with a pair of relentlessly eager new foster dads, Finn has one goal: don't get attached.

Then a disastrous audition for his new school's bizarre production of Moby Dick reveals something even Finn didn't know about himself -- his voice may have the power to control people.

Soon Finn is tangled up with competitive swimmers, eccentric theatre kids, supernatural sea mythology, and one terrifyingly glamorous principal. As he experiments with his newfound powers, he has to decide whether belonging is something he can command -- or something he's willing to risk believing in.

Beneath the glittery chaos, The Merboy Next Door explores queer identity, foster care, chosen family, attention versus connection, and the messy magic of becoming who you really are.

The Merboy Next Door is a recipient of a 2026 Queens Arts Fund New Work Grant, supporting the development and public presentation of new work in Queens. The musical is an original work by Joel B. New and is currently in development.

Event Details

NOV 2026 World Premiere Concert Presentation

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning · Queens, NY

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 08 Hrs 50 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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