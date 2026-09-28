South Street Seaport Museum to Present Halloween Programming
Activities will include a maritime-inspired fashion show, hands-on paper crafts, and letterpress printing workshops at the museum.
The Merboy Next Door will make its world-premiere concert presentation in Queens, supported by the 2026 Queens Arts Fund. The 90-minute concert is directed by Elliott Mattox and explores a foster teen with a hypnotic singing voice navigating belonging and family.
The Merboy Next Door is a queer, campy musical comedy that lovingly parodies Disney Channel Original Movies with splashy drama, pop bangers, supernatural chaos, and way too many water metaphors.
Finn Marino is a funny, guarded foster teen nearing the age when he'll have to make it on his own. When he moves back to California with a pair of relentlessly eager new foster dads, Finn has one goal: don't get attached.
Then a disastrous audition for his new school's bizarre production of Moby Dick reveals something even Finn didn't know about himself -- his voice may have the power to control people.
Soon Finn is tangled up with competitive swimmers, eccentric theatre kids, supernatural sea mythology, and one terrifyingly glamorous principal. As he experiments with his newfound powers, he has to decide whether belonging is something he can command -- or something he's willing to risk believing in.
Beneath the glittery chaos, The Merboy Next Door explores queer identity, foster care, chosen family, attention versus connection, and the messy magic of becoming who you really are.
The Merboy Next Door is a recipient of a 2026 Queens Arts Fund New Work Grant, supporting the development and public presentation of new work in Queens. The musical is an original work by Joel B. New and is currently in development.
Event Details
NOV 2026 World Premiere Concert Presentation
Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning · Queens, NY
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