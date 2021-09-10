South Street Seaport Museum To Participate In 9/11 Tribute In Light

South Street Seaport Museum will be a part of in the Tribute in Light, a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn on the night of September 11. It has become an iconic symbol that both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York. The Seaport Museum will light blue the historic 1885 tall ship Wavertree on Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets) and the 1913 Titanic Memorial Lighthouse (Fulton and Water Streets).

Capt. Jonathan Boulware, President and CEO of the South Street Seaport Museum, said, "On this 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the South Street Seaport Museum is honored to partner with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in participating in 'Tribute in Light' by lighting up our 1885 tall ship Wavertree and the Titanic Memorial Lighthouse in sky blue. That day in our history had a tremendous impact on our beloved New York City and on the Museum and its staff, both then and now. Tonight, we collectively remember lives lost and forever changed as we pause to reflect on the moments of human and urban resilience that unfolded in the aftermath."

As an extension of Tribute in Light, for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum has once again partnered with NYC & Company and buildings throughout the city to light up their facades and rooftops in sky blue. Tribute in Light is a unique, but simple gesture of collective remembrance that will illuminate the city on the evening of September 11.

Current participants include the Empire State Building, Bloomberg L.P., the Perelman Performing Arts Center, One World Trade Center, 7 WTC, the Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center Plaza, New-York Historical Society, The Oculus, Brookfield Place, New York City Hall, Governors Island, Edge, RXR Realty, Helmsley Building, Bank of America Tower, Alexandria Real Estate, Barclays Bank, Bloomingdale's 59th Street, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Greater Ridgewood Historical Society - the Vander Ende Onderdonk Museum, NYC Fire Museum, Museum of the City of New York, National Lighthouse Museum, Alice Austen House, Pier 17 New York, 55 Water Street, Con Edison, Hudson Yards, DSNY Salt Shed Complex, NY Hall of Science, Queens Borough Hall, QC New York Spa, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, JFK Air Traffic Control Tower, LGA West Parking Garage façade, Niagara Falls, Circle Line, NY Waterway, South Cove Marina, Bronx Terminal Market, The Shops at Columbus Circle, One Vanderbilt, 1515 Broadway, and the Times Square Ball. For more information, visit 911memorial.org/visit/memorial/tribute-light.

About the Tribute

Assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial, the twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of eighty-eight 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers. The installation can also be viewed from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan. The presentation of Tribute in Light has been made possible by the generous support of the Bill & Linda Haugland Family Foundation and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation. Tribute in Light was conceived by several artists and designers who were then brought together under the auspices of the Municipal Art Society and Creative Time: John Bennett, Gustavo Boneverdi, Richard Nash Gould, Julian LaVerdiere, and Paul Myoda, with lighting consultant Paul Marantz. Tribute in Light is produced by Michael Ahern Production Services.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org