Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Book Club Announces October Selection

The October selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Up in the Old Hotel by Joseph Mitchell

Oct. 16, 2022  

South Street Seaport Museum Book Club Announces October Selection

South Street Seaport Museum announces that the October selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Up in the Old Hotel by Joseph Mitchell. This new, maritime-themed book club is presented in partnership with McNally Jackson Books. Literary selections will be announced one month in advance, and both Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions, informed by a shared love of literature, history, and preservation. The October session of the Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a conversation on Up in the Old Hotel by Joseph Mitchell Older on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5:30pm at McNally Jackson Books at 4 Fulton Street, just a few doors down from the Museum. For more information and to register for this free, all-ages event, visit seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

About Up in the Old Hotel

The upper floors of Schermerhorn Row, a New York City Landmark, located within the National Register-listed South Street Seaport Historic District, include architectural remnants of the building's history and developments, such as the renowned remains of two 150-year-old hotels. These spaces and their stories, made famous by The New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell in his Up in the Old Hotel, will be the subject of this month's reading and discussion.

Up in the Old Hotel is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of Up in the Old Hotel at McNally Jackson Books.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth-century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


No Dream Deferred NOLA Announces WE WILL DREAM: New Works Festival And Play SelectionsNo Dream Deferred NOLA Announces WE WILL DREAM: New Works Festival And Play Selections
October 15, 2022

On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, No Dream Deferred NOLA announced the  WE WILL DREAM: New Works Festival play selections. Supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and in partnership with the Andre Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice and HowlRound Theatre Commons, the new festival will run from March 19, 2023-June 19, 2023.
SALOME is Now Playing at the Paris OperaSALOME is Now Playing at the Paris Opera
October 15, 2022

Salome, princess of Judea, the daughter‑in‑law of King Herod, finds life in her father‑in‑law’s palace dreary. Her curiosity is roused when she hears the voice of Jochanaan, a prophet held prisoner by Herod who is afraid of him.
Full Casting Announced For Musical Rom-Com I LOVE YOU BECAUSE in SalemFull Casting Announced For Musical Rom-Com I LOVE YOU BECAUSE in Salem
October 15, 2022

Fort Salem Theater will present the 2005 hit off-Broadway musical I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - a RomCom inspired by the “opposites attract” stylings of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, with a bit of “Friends” and “Sex and the City” thrown in for good measure! I LOVE YOU BECAUSE runs November 4 - 13 and will feature three newcomers to the FST stage!
Sean Dorsey Dance Returns With World Premiere of THE LOST ART OF DREAMING in NovemberSean Dorsey Dance Returns With World Premiere of THE LOST ART OF DREAMING in November
October 15, 2022

SEAN DORSEY DANCE celebrates its 18th season with the world premiere of “The Lost Art of Dreaming” – presented November 18-20 (four performances only) at Z Space (450 Florida Street, San Francisco) – directed and choreographed by acclaimed transgender artist and activist, Sean Dorsey.
Good Theater to Present CAROUSEL Beginning in NovemberGood Theater to Present CAROUSEL Beginning in November
October 15, 2022

Good Theater will continue its 20th anniversary season with Carousel, running November 9th through December 4th. Based on the play Liliom by Hungarian playwright Ferenc Molnár, Carousel features a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and music by Richard Rodgers. Since it premiered on Broadway in 1945, it has seen several Broadway and West End revivals, as well as a 1956 film adaptation, shot primarily in Boothbay Harbor and Camden, ME.