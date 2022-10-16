South Street Seaport Museum Book Club Announces October Selection

South Street Seaport Museum announces that the October selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Up in the Old Hotel by Joseph Mitchell. This new, maritime-themed book club is presented in partnership with McNally Jackson Books. Literary selections will be announced one month in advance, and both Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions, informed by a shared love of literature, history, and preservation. The October session of the Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a conversation on Up in the Old Hotel by Joseph Mitchell Older on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5:30pm at McNally Jackson Books at 4 Fulton Street, just a few doors down from the Museum. For more information and to register for this free, all-ages event, visit seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

About Up in the Old Hotel

The upper floors of Schermerhorn Row, a New York City Landmark, located within the National Register-listed South Street Seaport Historic District, include architectural remnants of the building's history and developments, such as the renowned remains of two 150-year-old hotels. These spaces and their stories, made famous by The New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell in his Up in the Old Hotel, will be the subject of this month's reading and discussion.

Up in the Old Hotel is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of Up in the Old Hotel at McNally Jackson Books.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth-century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org