South Street Seaport Museum Celebrates Diwali This November

Celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, at the South Street Seaport Museum and on Seaport Square on November 10, 2023! Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights, held in the period from October to November. The name is derived from the Sanskrit term dipavali, meaning "row of lights." The festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

From 3-5pm, come aboard the Seaport Museum's 1885 tall ship Wavertree, where you can make your own decoration inspired by the marigold garlands of Diwali, signifying good fortune and faith in the divine, with a maritime twist. Continue the Seaport Museum's festivities on Pier 16, where you can decorate your own "diya lamp"-or, in this case, a candle-and then set it afloat in a specially prepared pool to symbolize prosperity in the new year.

In addition to these free all-ages activities and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, the Seaport Museum is offering free general admission to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are also available. Pre-registration is encouraged but walk ups will be accommodated as possible. seaportmuseum.org/diwali

From 3-6pm, the celebration expands when our partners at The Culture Tree will host an outdoor dance workshop and performances of the garba and dandiya raas, along with traditional rangoli art activities on Seaport Square on Pier 17. You can also indulge in traditional Indian food available for purchase and enjoy a live DJ and a Diwali-themed photo booth. Advance pre-registration for these activities is available separately at theseaport.nyc.

The celebration is presented in partnership with The Culture Tree and The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Looking to visit earlier in the day on November 10? You are welcome to explore the Seaport Museum from 11am-3pm and take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission Museum tickets. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

The Culture Tree promotes cultural literacy about South Asia through language and educational and cultural programs. The Culture Tree's goal is to create empathy, respect and understanding towards all different cultures and further inclusivity, while still helping address questions about identity with heritage cultures. theculturetree.com

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."