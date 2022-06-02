South Street Seaport Museum Announces Russell Shorto and Friends Featuring Panel Discussion Moderated By Jessica DuLong

South Street Seaport Museum announces Russell Shorto and Friends panel discussion on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 6:30pm aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Join Russell Shorto, author of The Island at the Center of the World, and other esteemed historians for a conversation the complex story of the beginnings of New Amsterdam and how the choices of the Dutch shaped what became New York. The panel will be moderated by Jessica DuLong, author of Saved at the Seawall: Stories from the September 11 Boat Lift. A complimentary toast will follow at sunset.

For more information and to register for the free event, visit seaportmuseum.org/shorto-and-friends.

Russell Shorto writes books of narrative history. He believes history is most meaningful when explored through individuals in conflict. His books have been published in fourteen languages and have won numerous awards. In 2009 he was given a knighthood by the Dutch government for advancing Dutch-American historical awareness. In 2018 he was inducted into the New York State Writers Hall of Fame. He is executive director of the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Institute at the New-York Historical Society, senior scholar at the New Netherland Institute, and a contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine. His writing has also appeared in Time, The New Yorker, The New York Times, GQ. He is the author of seven books, including: Smalltime, Revolution Song, Amsterdam, Descartes' Bones, and the highly acclaimed The Island at the Center of the World. The Island at the Center of the World was a bestseller in the U.S. It was also published in Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Brazil, and has received international acclaim. The Wall Street Journal called it "a masterpiece of storytelling and first-rate intellectual history." The Times of London said it was "a landmark book." The New York Times described it as "masterly" and "a book that will permanently alter the way we regard our collective past." russellshorto.com

Jessica DuLong is a Brooklyn-based, ASJA award-winning author, journalist, book collaborator, writing coach, and editor. Her latest book, Saved at the Seawall: Stories from the September 11 Boat Lift, is the definitive history of the largest maritime evacuation in history. Her previous book, My River Chronicles: Rediscovering the Work that Built America; A Personal and Historical Journey, traces the rise and fall of respect for hands-on work in the U.S. across four centuries of New York Harbor and Hudson River history. DuLong has published with CNN.com, Newsweek International, Rolling Stone, Psychology Today, New York History, The Daily Beast, LitHub, and History News Network, among other outlets. Her media appearances include: Spike Lee's HBO docu-series "NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½," TODAY show, CBS Sunday Morning, USA Today, History Channel, C-Span, The New York Times, and the New Yorker. She also appears, in cartoon form, in Maira Kalman's picture book, Fireboat: The Heroic Adventures of the John J. Harvey. DuLong is a USCG-licensed marine engineer who served aboard retired 1931 NYC fireboat John J. Harvey for two decades, 11 years as chief. jessicadulong.com