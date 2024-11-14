South Street Seaport Museum Announces Marching Bands At The Seaport Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum has announced Marching Bands at the Seaport Museum on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 10am, at Pier 16 in the Seaport.

Get ready for a booming morning at the Seaport Museum-your front-row preview of the iconic New York City Thanksgiving Day Parade, a day early! No registration needed; this free outdoor event is open to everyone from 10am to 11am. seaportmuseum.org/marching-bands

Catch the excitement as marching bands from the University of South Carolina and the University of Massachusetts take over Pier 16 with stationary performances that are sure to get you in the parade spirit. Over 400 students from these talented bands will fill the air with the sounds of New York City-inspired classics like "New York, New York," "Fame," and "Fly Me to the Moon," plus medleys of popular hits and school songs.

Take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets during our upcoming special hours-perfect for a holiday visit with family and friends.

The Seaport Museum and Bowne & Co. Stationers hours for the holiday week are:

Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 27: 11am-3pm

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28: Closed

Thanksgiving Observance, Friday, November 29: Closed

Saturday, November 30: 11am-5pm

Sunday, December 1: 11am-5pm

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org