Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum announces Launch and Learn Sunday Sails to take place every third Sunday, through September, at 4pm aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer. Tickets range from $20-$50.

Looking for an unforgettable sailing experience that combines ecology, culture, music, architecture, and other engaging topics with breathtaking sights? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's monthly program sails! This collection of sails enhances the Museum's already fantastic Pioneer daytime sailing experience with an array of fascinating events.

Tickets are now on sale to immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the city as you set sail on a guided architecture or culture tour, led by knowledgeable experts who will share their insights and stories about the stunning landmarks and gems you'll see along the way. Or, get your toes tapping with a musical experience that sets the stage for a truly unforgettable sail.

No matter which program you choose, you'll be treated to spectacular sights that will take your breath away. From the stunning skyline and iconic landmarks to the glittering waters of the harbor, each sailing adventure is a feast for the senses.

Join the first Launch and Learn Sail of the 2024 season on Sunday, June 16, from 4-6pm for an exciting adventure that will immerse us in the ecosystem of New York Harbor! As you sail on Pioneer, you are invited to take part in the experience by hauling on ropes to raise the sails; studying the ecology of the estuary; measuring water characteristics that are critical to the ecosystem, such as salinity, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen; and examining seaweeds and other plants, as well as a variety of small organisms including plankton. You'll also learn how to use a chart and compass to navigate.

Celebrate Father's Day by embarking on a family adventure or come solo to broaden your own horizons. Check-in begins at 3pm. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail

Launch and Learn Sails

Sunday, June 16, 4-6pm

Sunday, July 21, 4-6pm

Sunday, August 18, 4-6pm

Sunday, September 15, 4-6pm

Seaport Museum memberships include unlimited admission to Museum exhibitions, invitations to special events, and great discounts year-round, including 20% off on Launch and Learn Sunday Sails. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 5,000 students through education initiatives. seaportmuseum.org/membership.

More Information

General Admission to the Seaport Museum is included with your sailing tickets; you may attend the Museum anytime from 11am-5pm on the day of your voyage. To extend your visit and see more that the Museum has to offer, ask Museum staff about our daily offerings when you check in. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost.

Sail the New York Harbor on 1885 Schooner Pioneer

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's thrilling two-hour sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! From May through October, the Museum's daytime, sunset, and programmatic sails offer you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of a National Register-listed vessel. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Whether you're a seasoned New Yorker or a first-time visitor, this adventure promises to be a truly unforgettable experience. But that's not all--as a guest on board, you'll have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back and relax as you soak up the stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."