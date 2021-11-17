South Street Seaport Museum Announces Bowne & Co. Shop With Holiday Offerings
Bowne & Co. will also be offering personalized notecard sets in a variety of styles, fonts, and colors, which come in sets of 50 letterpress-printed flat notecards.
South Street Seaport Museum has announced the return of the limited time special selection of core holiday offerings at the Bowne & Co. Online Shop: holiday-themed cards, journals, writing paper, planners, memo pads, books, and of course, house-designed notecards and broadside posters. This year, Bowne & Co. will also be offering personalized notecard sets in a variety of styles, fonts, and colors, which come in sets of 50 letterpress-printed flat notecards with envelopes personalized with the initials of your gift recipient (or your own!) and arrives in a pine stationery box. Orders must be placed by November 30, 2021 to ensure delivery before Christmas.
Bowne & Co. uses historic moveable type, images, and letterpress printing machines to design and print stationery. Designs are created with metal type, linocuts, and engravings, and each piece is unique.
Last year, 19th-century-style print shop Bowne & Co. launched an online storefront for the holidays. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and outdoor pickups can be scheduled at Bowne & Co. on Water Street in-person on Wednesdays. We look forward to seeing you virtually at https://www.bowne.co.
Holiday-Themed Offerings:
Joy Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Happy Holidays from Tall Ship Wavertree Notecard
Love & Light Hanukkah Notecard
Decorated Christmas Tree Notecard
Geometric Holiday Tree Notecard
Warm Winter Wishes Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Happy Holidays Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Merry Christmas Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Happy New Year NYC Rat Holiday Notecard
Happy New Year Silver & Gold Holiday Notecard
Heathen's Greetings Greetings Holiday Notecard
Season's Greetings Holiday Notecard
Happy Hanukkah Menorah Holiday Notecard
Hanukkah Dreidel Holiday Notecard
Schooner Pioneer in a Snow Globe Holiday Notecard
Warmest Wishes in the New Year Holiday Notecard
May Your Days Be Merry and Bright Holly Notecard
Happy Holidays Hot Air Balloon Notecard
O Christmas Tree Holiday Notecard
New York Holiday Greetings Boxed Notecards
Times Square Holiday Greetings Boxed Notecards
Cardinals Boxed Notecards Saturn Press
A Merry Christmas Holly Boxed Notecards
Black and White Menorah Boxed Notecards
Ho Ho Ho Ornamental Boxed Notecards
Season's Greetings Ornamental Boxed Notecards
Merry Christmas Ornamental Boxed Notecards
Cats & Dogs Christmas Gift Tags
Vintage Toys Christmas Gift Tags