South Street Seaport Museum Announces Bowne & Co. Shop With Holiday Offerings

South Street Seaport Museum has announced the return of the limited time special selection of core holiday offerings at the Bowne & Co. Online Shop: holiday-themed cards, journals, writing paper, planners, memo pads, books, and of course, house-designed notecards and broadside posters. This year, Bowne & Co. will also be offering personalized notecard sets in a variety of styles, fonts, and colors, which come in sets of 50 letterpress-printed flat notecards with envelopes personalized with the initials of your gift recipient (or your own!) and arrives in a pine stationery box. Orders must be placed by November 30, 2021 to ensure delivery before Christmas.

Bowne & Co. uses historic moveable type, images, and letterpress printing machines to design and print stationery. Designs are created with metal type, linocuts, and engravings, and each piece is unique.

Last year, 19th-century-style print shop Bowne & Co. launched an online storefront for the holidays. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and outdoor pickups can be scheduled at Bowne & Co. on Water Street in-person on Wednesdays. We look forward to seeing you virtually at https://www.bowne.co.

