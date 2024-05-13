South Street Seaport Museum And Gaia Music Collective to Preset Blue Mind Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 3pm, join the South Street Seaport Museum and Gaia Music Collective for a One-Day Choir, the inaugural event of Blue Mind Fest, a series of programs that will take place throughout the year that seamlessly blend education, well-being, and sustainability while fostering a holistic understanding of the profound influence water has on our lives.

This program invites singers of all levels to join a one-day choir aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Whether you're a vocal ensemble veteran or have never sung in a group before, you are welcome to join in, and all experience levels are valued. Naturally, the theme of this one-day choir is water and will feature the hit song "Water" by the South African singer and songwriter Tyla. Over the three-hour event, the choir will begin by rehearsing inside of the expansive cargo hull of the ship and will bring the song to the main deck as the experience progresses.

Tickets start at $1 to participate in this choir experience, however a sliding scale of $11-$33 is suggested. Proceeds will be split between the Gaia Music Collective and the Seaport Museum. Advance registration is required. A complimentary beverage is included in the event. seaportmuseum.org/gaia-music-water

About Gaia Music Collective

Gaia Music Collective is a creative community based in Brooklyn, NYC, with the mission to create connective, playful, accessible spaces for collaborative music-making. All are welcome in this community. Gaia celebrates humans of all ages, races, genders, sexual orientations, classes, religions, abilities, national origins, languages, and musical experiences. All the group asks is that you bring an open mind, a desire to connect, and a willingness to leave judgment of self and others at the door.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org