South Street Seaport Museum And Bowne & Co. to Host Print Your Own Stationery Workshop

South Street Seaport Museum will hsot a special Spring and Summer Sundays are now available for its popular Print Your Own Stationery workshop.

Each month, you now have two opportunities to join our expert printers in a hands-on workshop! Sign up today for an immersive 3-hour program, where you can work together with Bowne's designers to produce your own custom set of stationery-from start to finish.

In this workshop, you get to set type from the Seaport Museum's collection of historic fonts, mix ink, cut paper, and print a bespoke edition of 35 notecards using a 19th century printing press. Great for all skill levels, the workshop will engage you in every part of the printing process-we even teach you how to clean the press at the end!

Advanced registration is required. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome, and all supplies are included in the cost of the workshop. Tickets are $100. All participants get to take home their set of custom-made stationery valued at $250.

These popular workshops fill quickly, so claim your tickets today! If you don't see tickets for a specific date, that workshop has reached capacity.

Spring and Summer Workshop Dates

Saturday, April 27, 12-3pm

Sunday, April 28, 12-3pm

Saturday, May 25, 12-3pm

Sunday, May 26, 12-3pm

Saturday, June 29, 12-3pm

Sunday, June 30, 12-3pm

Saturday, July 27, 12-3pm

Sunday, July 28, 12-3pm

About Bowne & Co.

The original Bowne & Co. was established by Robert Bowne in 1775 and is one of New York's oldest printing firms. In 1975, the 19th-century-style print shop that you can visit today was created to honor the Bicentennial of Bowne & Co., Inc., in partnership with the South Street Seaport Museum and the Bowne Foundation. Today, it weaves together New York's maritime and printing heritage through the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a 19th century-style gift emporium selling a carefully-curated selection of unique wares including books, stationery, and oddities, as well as house-designed and -printed paper goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org