Songbook Sundays At Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club To Present A LITTLE TIME WITH CY COLEMAN

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with A Little Time With Cy Coleman on Sunday, November 19th at 5 and 7:30 PM.

A Little Time With Cy Coleman sets the holidays swinging as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates the Rat Pack sound of Cy Coleman. This Songbook Sundays jams the tunes that fueled Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Streisand, and others, from The Best is Yet to Come, I've Got Your Number, Big Spender, When in Rome, to lesser known gems.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Broadway and TV's Linda Purl (The Office), starry jazz vocalist Nicolas King(collaborations with Liza Minnelli) and JALC rising star Mar Vilaseca.

Music director Jon Weber leads an inter-generational band of all-stars including Jay Leonhart on bass/guest vocals (Judy Garland, Mel Torme, Frank Sinatra), T.J. Reddick on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Chick Corea, Jon Batiste) and Birsa Chatterjee on tenor saxophone (Jazz at Lincoln Center, Montclair Jazz Festival, Jamaica Jazz Festival).

With some breezy stories, it's a warming, cheering, hot-and-cool Sunday jam party at Dizzy's to kick off the holidays.

Ms. Winer said: “We're all more than ready for some cheer. And gathering together with great music, joy, and most of all, each other's company lifts the sprits and celebrates community. We're grateful that our Songbook Sundays at Dizzy's has become that go-to, fun place to revel in all these things, and that we get to do it every other month.”

Songbook Sundays is in its second year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwinfollowed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern and Harold Arlen. It will continue with a celebration of Frank Loesser (January 21). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $55/60, with student tickets available at $20. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. To purchase, visit:Click Here.

Deborah Grace Winer (Curator, Host) is a leading expert on the classic American Songbook, and writer and creator of theatrical revues and concerts. Along with previous projects with Jazz at Lincoln Center, collaborations include Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and a decade as Artistic Director of the 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists concert series, presiding over 50 original shows and steering the venerable series back to audience and critical acclaim. She collaborates with top-tier artists from Broadway and the music world, and works with leading institutions. Author and dramatist, among her four books is On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields (Macmillan), recently named by the Wall Street Journal one of the Five Best books on American Songwriters. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, and her plays, off-Broadway and regionally. She has been featured on PBS American Masters, and NPR's “Fresh Air” and “Morning Edition.”

Linda Purl (vocalist)'s latest album, This Could Be the Start, is newly released this month. The critically-acclaimed jazz singer and actress has appeared in music venues such as Birdland, Feinstein's and clubs and concerts from London to Japan. Broadway appearances include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending, and Off-Broadway and regionally, The Baby Dance and The Road to Mecca with Julie Harris. TV includes The Office, Matlock, Homeland and numerous others.

Nicolas King (vocalist) released his latest album On Another Note with jazz icon Mike Renzi. The award-winning pop-jazz crooner has been performing professionally since he was 4 years old, appearing on Broadway in Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns (with Tom Selleck), and Carol Burnett's Hollywood Arms (directed by Hal Prince), before the age of 12. He has also performed alongside Liza Minnelli since he was 11 years old, and as her opening act from 2002-2012, touring all over the country.

Mar Vilaseca (vocalist) is a Jazz at Lincoln Center young artist favorite. Born in Barcelona, and a graduate of Juilliard's master's in music program, she has collaborated with Emmet Cohen, Elio Villafranca and Benny Benack III and performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, and the Barcelona, Guangzhou, San Javier and many other international jazz festivals. In 2020 she released her first album, Find the Way.

Jon Weber (Music Director) is a critically acclaimed jazz pianist, arranger and composer, and has performed worldwide. His collaborations include Roy Hargrove, Gary Burton, Eric Alexander, and has won numerous honors for performance and composition. He is the host of NPR's renowned series Piano Jazz, taking over from longtime host Marian McPartland, after being a frequent guest. He has a number of solo albums, and has performed in numerous jazz festivals. He is an in-demand music director in the jazz, cabaret and concert arenas.