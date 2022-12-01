Something Better Productions Announces SBP 2022 Winter Gala, December 12

Something Better Productions will host their first annual Winter Gala at Loft 39 (38 W. 39th St.) on December 12th, 2022 at 6:00pm. From the minds of Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell, join us for a night of new music, drinks, food, raffles and new work celebration!

Samantha Roberts will be the Master of Ceremonies, performing alongside an ensemble of incredible artists, including Alexia Correa (an original Forget I Said Anything Cast Member, Here I Am), Jack Baugh (The Office: A Musical Parody), Morgan Roberts, Jett Gomez, Daniel Tracht, Tyrell Beck, Nikolai Granados (Bare: a Pop Opera) and more to be announced. The music throughout the night will be accompanied by Christian Cantrell. The event is co-produced by Pat Cerasaro (Whistle Down The Wind: The NYC Premiere).

Something Better Productions Winter Gala tickets are available for $20, which includes two free drinks. Tickets and information are available at Something Better Productions. Complimentary tickets are available for theatre professionals by contacting Something Better Productions at somethingbetterprod@gmail.com.

Samantha Roberts (she/her/hers) is a graduate of Temple University where she obtained a BFA in Musical Theatre. Some of her performance credits include: Scarlett (Here I Am), Mrs./Betty u.s. (Sunday in the Park with George), Ensemble (Age of Power), Audrey (Little Shop of Horrors), Lead performer (Just Getting Started), and Woman 1 (Forget I Said Anything). Her directing and choreographing credits include: Here I Am, Forget I Said Anything, Just Getting Started, The Quartet, Betrayal, Seussicial, and Godspell. She is incredibly passionate about musical theatre and strives to create non-conforming theatre that can be told by any person and remain universal. She is also a second degree Black Belt In Tang Soo Do karate and loves teaching self defense. She is a proudly certified Covid Compliance Officer most recently working on Paradise Square at the Barrymore Theater and the workshop of The Song of Bernadette.

Christian Cantrell (He/They) is a Queer, Filipino-American Composer, Lyricist, Book Writer, Orchestrator, Music Director and Conductor who received a BA in Theatre Arts from San Francisco State University. Their original works include Here I Am (2022), Color Your World (2021), Golden Gate Dreams (2020), and The Waiting Room (2018). Other music direction and orchestration credits include Forget I Said Anything (2021) and Just Getting Started (2021). He is influenced by pop and contemporary musical styles, and strives to write stories for the underrepresented.

In April 2019, Something Better Productions was launched by Samantha Roberts to support new works, beginning with Forget I Said Anything. Something Better Productions aims to produce works by young collaborators looking to bring... something better to the world. In the past year, Something Better Productions has produced eight shows at 54 below, The Green Room 42, Don't Tell Mama, The New York Theatre Festival and Open Jar Studios, giving countless opportunities to young performers, musicians, directors and designers.

Something Better Productions is committed to the safety of it's team and all guests, so we politely ask that all attendees bring proof of vaccination with them to Loft 39 on December 12th. If you would like to be pre-checked, please contact Something Better Productions at somethingbetterprod@gmail.com to send your vaccination card before the event.