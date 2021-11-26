Social: The Broadway Community Reacts to Stephen Sondheim's Passing

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report earlier this evening that Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim has passed away at the age of 91. In the wake of his passing, there has been an outpouring of grief from the Broadway community and beyond. Below, see how Sondheim's colleagues and friends are reacting to the loss of this musical theatre giant.

The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Stephen Sondheim has received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer, including a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2010 the Broadway theater formerly known as Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed in his honor. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for Saturday Night (1954), A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1962), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), Follies (1972), A Little Night Music (1973), The Frogs (1974), Pacific Overtures (1976), Sweeney Todd (1979), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), Into The Woods (1987), Assassins (1991), Passion (1994) and Road Show (2008), as well as lyrics for West Side Story (1957), Gypsy (1959), Do I Hear A Waltz? (1965) and additional lyrics for Candide (1973). Side By Side By Sondheim (1976), Marry Me A Little (1981), You're Gonna Love Tomorrow (1983), Putting It Together(1993/99), Moving On (2001), and Sondheim On Sondheim (2010) are anthologies of his work as composer and lyricist.

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. ? https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv - Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

Anything you do. Let it come from you.



Then it will be new.



Gives us more to see.



Sondheim did. Every fucking time. Rest. - Fergie L. Philippe (@fergsters95) November 26, 2021

We die, but we don't. ? - Gideon Glick (@gidglick) November 26, 2021

"Somebody crowd me with love

Somebody force me to care

Somebody let come through

I'll always be there

As frightened as you

To help us survive

Being alive."

- Stephen Sondheim

1930-2021 - Howard Sherman (@HESherman) November 26, 2021

Devastating news. Hard to fathom that he was in fact mortal like the rest of us. But bow lucky are we to have lived in the world at the same time as this great man. No one can replace him. RIP. https://t.co/3fBLVn7SO3 - Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) November 26, 2021

This is more than a loss, it is the end of an era of musical theater. Rest in peace Mr. Sondheim and thank you. https://t.co/x72mrJQaCf - JamesWesleyNYC (@JamesWesleyNYC) November 26, 2021

Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts... - Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 26, 2021

I'm gonna need time to think about what to say. RIP. - Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) November 26, 2021

Thank you for EVERYTHING you gifted us. pic.twitter.com/gCzB6k3K2C - George Salazar (@georgesalazar) November 26, 2021

RIP Stephen Sondheim. No need to even talk about how you changed what we do. Thank you??❤️? - Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) November 26, 2021

Rip Stephen Sondheim ?????? - Jon Rua (@JonRua) November 26, 2021

?? Rest In Peace Stephen Sondheim. Here's to your legacy that we will keep alive forever on our stages. pic.twitter.com/l2iWz7KZje - iHeartRadio Broadway (@iHeartRadioBway) November 26, 2021

When giants die, the world weeps, the heavens open to receive the human unicorn, and we pray and smile in gratitude for having had such a gift on Earth!?https://t.co/XkVyWZi0Lg - Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) November 26, 2021

Hard to see the light now ? https://t.co/2uT1ETVFBg - Bryce Pinkham (@TheBryceCapades) November 26, 2021