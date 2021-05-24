Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Small Business Administration Expects to Begin Distributing SVOG Funds Next Week

Applications remain open for those seeking COVID relief.

May. 24, 2021  
Small Business Administration Expects to Begin Distributing SVOG Funds Next Week

The Small Business Administration has announced that it now expects to begin distributing payments from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program beginning next week.

Nearly two weeks ago, a similar announcement was made, as BroadwayWorld previously reported. This is the latest in a string of delays the organization has faced.

The portal for applications finally opened on April 26, and within the first 24 hours, SBA received over 1700 SVOG applications.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program is Section 324 of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act (Economic Aid Act) signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and was part of H.R. 133 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

Venues can apply for aid at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/shuttered-venue-operators-grant


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Breaking: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Return to Broadway on October 13 Photo

Breaking: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Return to Broadway on October 13

VIDEO: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Original Team Reunites For 20th Anniversary Photo

VIDEO: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Original Team Reunites For 20th Anniversary

Wake Up 5/24: Chuck and Lilli Cooper Perform With Seth Rudetsky, & More! Photo

Wake Up 5/24: Chuck and Lilli Cooper Perform With Seth Rudetsky, & More!

Breaking: HADESTOWN Will Return to Broadway on September 2 Photo

Breaking: HADESTOWN Will Return to Broadway on September 2


More Hot Stories For You