Small Business Administration Expects to Begin Distributing SVOG Funds Next Week

The Small Business Administration has announced that it now expects to begin distributing payments from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program beginning next week.

Nearly two weeks ago, a similar announcement was made, as BroadwayWorld previously reported. This is the latest in a string of delays the organization has faced.

The portal for applications finally opened on April 26, and within the first 24 hours, SBA received over 1700 SVOG applications.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program is Section 324 of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act (Economic Aid Act) signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and was part of H.R. 133 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

Venues can apply for aid at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/shuttered-venue-operators-grant