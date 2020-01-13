Signature Theatre Will Celebrate Anna Deavere Smith and Honor Nina B. Matis at Annual Gala

Signature Theatre has just announced that the company's Annual Gala on Monday, March 30, 2020 will celebrate Signature's current Residency 1 Playwright Anna Deavere Smith and honor Signature Theatre Board President and Margot Adams Signature Award Recipient Nina B. Matis. The gala program is directed by Saheem Ali and will feature presentations from Darren Walker of the Ford Foundation and Jay Sugarman of iStar Inc., as well as highlights from Anna Deavere Smith's acclaimed career. The event will take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

For more information and to purchase tickets please call the Events team at 646-388-8156 or visit www.signaturetheatre.org/gala.

Actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith is credited with having created a new form of theatre. Her work deals with issues of social justice. Her latest play, Notes from the Field, explores the lack of opportunity for poor youths in the education system, and their presence in the criminal justice system. Smith's awards include the National Humanities Medal presented by President Obama, the MacArthur Award, the Dean's Medal from the Stanford University School of Medicine, and two Tony nominations. She was runner up for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. She is the recipient of numerous honorary degrees. Her acting for film and television includes The American President, Rachel Getting Married, The West Wing, Nurse Jackie, Black-ish, and For the People. She is a professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Nina B. Matis previously served as Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer of iStar, assuming her position in 2018 after formerly serving as Chief Investment Officer in addition to her role as Chief Legal Officer. Prior to her time at iStar, Nina was head of the real estate department and on the executive and compensation committees in the law firm of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. From 1984 through 1987, Nina was an adjunct professor at Northwestern University School of Law. She received her B.A. with honors from Smith College and her J.D. degree from New York University School of Law. Nina currently serves on the Board of National Partnership for Women & Families and on the Board of Trustees for the Cole House in Catskill, NY.





