Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For A CHORUS LINE

Signature Theatre announced today the full cast and creative team for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by James Kirkwood Jr. & Nicholas Dante. A Chorus Line will run from October 29, 2019 - January 5, 2020 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre and will be directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Passion, Billy Elliot) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Broadway's Tootsie, Signature's Crazy for You).

Winner of nine Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, this Broadway hit feature the acclaimed songs "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," "What I Did for Love" and more. Up close in the audition room, feel every heartbeat and heartbreak as hopeful dancers pour out their dreams, memories, loves, and why they dance in a display of the tremendous talent it takes to be in a chorus line.

"As Signature continues to celebrate its 30th Anniversary Season, we wanted to feature one of the great American musicals," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "This new production featuring a whole new design and choreography promises to be a thrilling experience in our intimate theatre."

"Michael Bennett's original production of A Chorus Line was revolutionary," said Matthew Gardiner, "It reinvigorated Broadway in the 1970s with its' inventive staging, intimate story and brilliant score. I'm thrilled to reimagine this classic musical with a truly amazing company, new choreography by Denis Jones and a new look by a fantastic team of designers."

The production stars Matthew Risch (Broadway's Pal Joey, Netflix's Tales of the City) as Zach and Emily Tyra (Broadway's Chaplin, CBS's Code Black) as Cassie. Risch and Tyra are joined by Joshua Buscher (Broadway's Kinky Boots) as Larry, Adena Ershow (Paper Mill's Mary Poppins) as Val, Samantha Marisol Gershman (Kennedy Center's The Who's Tommy), Jeff Gorti (MUNY's Cinderella) as Paul, Ben Gunderson (Signature's Blackbeard) as Bobby, Vincent Kempski (Signature's Assassins) as Al, Elise Kowalick (Signature's Crazy For You) as Kristine, Lina Lee (Broadway's Miss Saigon) as Connie, Bryan Charles Moore (National Tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas) as Don, Corinne Munsch (Signature's Crazy For You) as Judy, Kayla Pecchioni (Book of Mormon National Tour) as Maggie, Zachary Norton (Signature's West Side Story) as Greg, Maria Rizzo (Signature's Assassins) as Sheila, Trevor Michael Schmidt (National Tour of A Chorus Line) as Mike, Jillian Wessel (Signature's Grand Hotel) as Bebe, Daxx Jayroe Wieser (The Cape Playhouse's A Chorus Line) as Mark, and Phil Young (Signature's La Cage aux Folles) as Richie.

The ensemble is rounded out by Caroline Attayek (New London Barn Playhouse's The Pajama Game), Michelle E. Carter (Olney's Matilda The Musical), Zeke Edmonds (McCarter Theatre A Christmas Carol), Lawrence Hailes (Constellation's Aida), Julia Klavans (Olney's My Fair Lady), Daniel Powers (Signature's Billy Elliot) and MK Sagastume (Keegan's Legally Blonde).

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Assassins), Scenic Design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (FOX's RENT, Signature's Billy Elliot), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (The Public's Ain't No Mo), Costume Design by Sarah Cubbage (Folger's King John), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Assassins), Associate Choreographer John T. Wolfe, New York Casting by Laura Stanczyk, CSA / Sarah Cooney, Assoc, DC Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Allie Roy, and Production Assistant Katie Moshier.

A Chorus Line is sponsored by Michelle S. Lee of STG International with additional support from Wesley Pickard & Jeanette Studley, Peter & Ann Tanous, and Nirschl Orthopaedic Center.

Signature is widely recognized as the premiere venue in Washington to see musical theater, especially new musicals. Recently called "a dream for patrons" and "the gold standard for producing musicals" by The Washington Post, Signature is renowned for its interpretations of Stephen Sondheim's work, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten musicals, and investment in fresh new projects. The Theatre is an industry leader in developing and producing new work and is home to the largest musical theater development program in the United States.

Signature features the finest talent from the D.C. metropolitan area and New York on its stages and has been a creative home to such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Sheryl Crow, Barry Levinson, George Hearn, Emily Skinner, Kathleen Marshall, Ann Reinking, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Deborah Monk, Boyd Gaines, Heidi Blickenstaff, James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Cameron Mackintosh, Terrence McNally, and the company's signature composer, Stephen Sondheim. Under the leadership of Eric Schaeffer, Artistic Director, and Maggie Boland, Managing Director, Signature draws more than 100,000 patrons annually to its Arlington home and has been cited for its achievements by a wide range of local and national media.





