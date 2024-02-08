Sierra Boggess and Josh Grisetti to Star in INUNDATED Developmental Readings

The York Theatre Company will present developmental readings of InunDATED, A New Musical, with book by Alice Scovell, music and lyrics by Christine Lavin, music direction by Beth Falcone and directed by Christine Pedi. The presentations will take place on Monday, February 19 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Ripley-Grier Studios Studio 312 (305 West 38th Street).

About InunDATED

They say “it only takes one,” but it’s tough to find him in a city of 8.8 million. Just ask Lucy, a singer-songwriter whose new mission is to date every guy with a shred of potential. It seems she has to slog through 999,999 guys to get to her one-in-a-million. At least she has material for her songs.

Cast: Sierra Boggess (Harmony, School of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of the Opera, Master Class, Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid) as Lucy and Josh Grisetti (Something Rotten, It Shoulda Been You, Enter Laughing at The York, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Everybody Else. The stage manager is Shanna Allison (The Lieutenant, Carmelina and Marry Harry_).

Bios

Christine Lavin

(Music/Lyrics) is an award-winning singer-songwriter and promoter of contemporary folk music. She has recorded numerous albums as a solo artist and as part of Four Bitchin' Babes. She has won five ASCAP composer awards, the Backstage Bistro Award for Best NYC Singer/Songwriter of the Year, The Kate Wolf Memorial Award, and the NY Music Folk Artist of the Year award (twice!), and her album Good Thing He Can’t Read My Mind won Album of the Year from the National Association of Independent Record Distributors. Her memoir, Cold Pizza for Breakfast: A Mem-Wha?? won the 43rd Annual Deems Taylor Award. Recently, Christine released The Seasons Project, an 80-song compilation featuring the work of 63 American, Canadian, British, and Irish singer/songwriters. https://christinelavin.com/

Alice Scovell

(Book) is the award-winning playwright of The Rewards of Being Frank, a sequel to Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. Other theatrical projects with productions in 2024: Three Little Maids at the NY Gilbert and Sullivan Players and a Noel Coward sequel at Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. She is the author of two middle reader novels, The Spirit of Chatsworth Mansion and Engraved in Stone.

Christine Pedi

(Director), the “Lady of 1000 Voices” is an award-winning artist who has starred in musicals (Chicago and Little Me on Broadway, Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical, and Spamilton off-Broadway, Jerry’s Girls and The Mad Show at the York), comedy/drama (The Rewards of Being Frank, Miss Abigail’s Guide, Talk Radio), and cabaret shows (Great Dames, Snow Bizness). She is also a Sirius XM radio personality (daily show and Saturday’s “Dueling Divas with Seth Rudetsky”), a YouTube semi-sensation, a custom video greeting creator, and a memorable character on “The Sopranos” (Mrs. Bobby Baccala). http://www.christinepedi.com/

Beth Falcone

(Music Director) is an experienced music director, pianist, conductor, composer-lyricist (Wanda's World), and vocologist. Among numerous awards, she is a Kleban Prize Winner for Most Promising Lyricist in American Musical Theater and a Harrington Award Winner for Outstanding Creative Achievement. She is a member of many music/theater entities, including MAESTRA, the BMI Musical Theatre Songwriting Workshop, and the Dramatists Guild (fellow). https://www.bethfalcone.com/