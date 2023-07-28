Sierra Boggess Will Lead New Cast Recording of OKLAHOMA!

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (Complete Original Score) will be released on September 15, 2023.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

An all new cast recording of Oklahoma!, featuring the musical's complete original score, will be released this September. The cast on the new album includes Sierra Boggess, Nathaniel Hackmann, Rodney Earl Clarke, Jamie Parker, Louise Dearman, Sandra Marvin, Nadim Naaman, Leo Roberts, Juan Jackson, Will Richardson, and Sejal Keshwala.

This album marks the first complete recording of Rodgers & Hammerstein's score in the original Robert Russell Bennett orchestration, restored by Bruce Pomahac, from Overture to Exit Music. The album features the Sinfonia of London with John Wilson conducting. 

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (Complete Original Score) will be released on September 15, 2023. Purchase the album on Amazon here.

Oklahoma! is based on Lynn Riggs' 1931 play, Green Grow the Lilacs. Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, it tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie.

The original Broadway production opened on March 31, 1943. It was a box office hit and ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances, later enjoying award-winning revivals, national tours, foreign productions and an Oscar-winning 1955 film adaptation. It has long been a popular choice for school and community productions. Rodgers and Hammerstein won a special Pulitzer Prize for Oklahoma! in 1944.



