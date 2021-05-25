Shubert Organization Provides Update on its Work on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. In response to this anniversary, The Shubert Organization provided an update on its work on on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

"All of us at The Shubert Organization have taken this past year, in the midst of the global pandemic that shut us down, to think, connect, and begin to act," the organization wrote in a statement on its website. "And we questioned: as a century-old pillar of the American theatre, what can we do to help achieve greater equity, diversity, and inclusion for BIPOC people in our company and in our industry?"

In the past year, The Shubert Organization has:

Engaged with an EDI consultant to identify areas of deficiency within the company and develop solutions.

Put in place a companywide plan to: Create a diverse organization Build a culture of trust and collaboration Provide a skilled learning environment

Formed the Artistic Circle, an initiative to provide assistance to BIPOC commercial theatre producers who are in the early-to-mid stage of their careers and have a project currently in development.

Created the Shubert Advocacy Series, a new video project that aims to give a platform to individuals and organizations who are working to affect positive movement on Broadway and the American theatre.

Instituted new purchasing standards to assure a greater percentage of the goods and services we buy are sourced from minority- and women-owned businesses.

The organization vows to share both its progress and challenges in the months and years to come.

Read the full statement on the Shubert website here.