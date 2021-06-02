Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shubert Organization Fined Following Death of Stagehand at the Winter Garden Theatre

Peter Wright, died from his injuries after falling almost 50 feet from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre last November.

Jun. 2, 2021  
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last November, a stagehand, Peter Wright, died from his injuries after falling almost 50 feet from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre. Since then, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the accident and are now holding The Shubert Organization accountable, according to the New York Times.

On May 11, OSHA reportedly cited the theatre owners with four workplace safety violations and a fine of $45,642. OSHA found that the safety errors were not made "intentionally and knowingly".

Wright, 54 years old, was taking down props from "Beetlejuice" to get ready to put up props for the theater's incoming show The Music Man.

With the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, Congress created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance. OSHA is part of the United States Department of Labor. The administrator for OSHA is the Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health. OSHA's administrator answers to the Secretary of Labor, who is a member of the cabinet of the President of the United States.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


