Shubert Organization Fined Following Death of Stagehand at the Winter Garden Theatre

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last November, a stagehand, Peter Wright, died from his injuries after falling almost 50 feet from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre. Since then, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the accident and are now holding The Shubert Organization accountable, according to the New York Times.

On May 11, OSHA reportedly cited the theatre owners with four workplace safety violations and a fine of $45,642. OSHA found that the safety errors were not made "intentionally and knowingly".

Wright, 54 years old, was taking down props from "Beetlejuice" to get ready to put up props for the theater's incoming show The Music Man.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski