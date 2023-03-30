Shop RAGTIME Reunion Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mar. 30, 2023  

On Monday night, The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime at the Minskoff Theatre. Get your official merchandise from the Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime! Take home items like the Ragtime In-Concert Hoodie, and the Logo Tee, below.

The event celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and starred original cast members including Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

It also included a special appearance by Lea Michele, with Jack Casey ("Little Boy"), Addyson Evelyn Tabankin ("Little Girl"), Kai Latorre ("Little Coalhouse"), and Jack Emmett Baumrind (standby for "Little Boy"). Additional cast members included Mark Aldrich, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Darlene Bel Grayson, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Sandra M. Bonitto, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Jim Corti, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Bernard Dotson, Roberta Duchak, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Goble, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Mark Jacoby, Anne Kanengeiser, Mary Sharon Komarek (Dziedzic), Joe Langworth, Joe Locarro, Dan Manning, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandless, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Lynnette Perry, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Steven Sutcliffe, Keith Thomas, Todd Thurston, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Rema Webb, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant and Eric Jordan Young.

Ragtime opened on Broadway 25 years ago on January 18, 1998, Ragtime opened on Broadway at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre). The beloved musical played for 834 performances. Watch highlights from the original run here!

Ragtime In-Concert HoodieRagtime In-Concert Hoodie

Keep this night to remember on you with a navy blue pullover sweatshirt featuring the Ragtime in Concert logo and keyart on the left chest. Unisex sizing runs Small through 2X-Large.

Ragtime In-Concert Logo TeeShop RAGTIME Reunion Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Take home this navy blue t-shirt featuring the Ragtime in Concert logo and keyart. Unisex sizing. Runs Small through 2X-Large.

