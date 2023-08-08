Shop HERE LIES LOVE Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Take a look at official merchandise from Here Lies Love in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Bring the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel including the Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee, the Reversible Bucket Hat, and more!

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opened on Broadway Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre.

The cast of Here Lies Love also includes Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations). An international casting search is underway for the remaining company of 20+ actors.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, the show's home at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) will be transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

Here Lies Love Logo Mug

Here Lies Love Logo Mug image Metallic mug featuring the Here Lies Love logo. Holds 12 oz of your favorite beverage. Handwash only. This product is not microwave-safe.


Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set

Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set image Enamel pin set featuring 3 pins. One Here Lies Love logo pin, one rose pin, and one Jeepney pin.


Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie image

Blue pullover hoodie featuring the Here Lies Love logo on the front and Club Millennium on the back. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.


Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee

Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee image This black tee features the Here Lies Love logo in a collage. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.


Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat

Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat image Reversible bucket hat with one side featuring a black base and the Here Lies Love logo and the other side featuring the Here Lies Love collage art.


Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee image Purple tee featuring the Here Lies Love logo on the front. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.


Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet

Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet image

Standard Button Magnet featuring the Here Lies Love keyart. Measures 2.5" x 3.5".


