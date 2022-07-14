Shop BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - Summer Merch From Beetlejuice, Wicked, Mean Girls, & More!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 14, 2022  

Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, including Beetlejuice, Wicked, Mean Girls, Hadestown, and more! Check out tanks, tees, hats and more to stay cool in while representing your favorite shows all summer.

Beetlejuice Showtime Logo Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this black dad hat with the Beetlejuice logo embroidered on front, a beetle embroidered on the side, and "It's Showtime!" embroidered on the back.

Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee

Meet the Plastics (and more!) with this black unisex crewneck tee featuring your favorite character's names from Mean Girls!

Come From Away Yellow Islander Hat

Whether you come from the rock or come from away everyone's an islander with this embroidered hat. It features a pre-curved bill D-ring fastener and a padded sweatband for extra comfort.

Come From Away Welcome Postcard Tee

Show off your trip to The Rock with this unique Postcard Tee with the Come From Away logo on the back.

Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee

Let a song change your fate with this Wait for Me tee! This tee features musical's iconic swinging dome light surrounded by the song title Wait for Me on the front and the Hadestown logo on the back.

Hadestown Show Art Tee

Remember your trip way down to Hadestown with this Unisex mineral wash tee with the Hadestown logo and iconic flower.

Dear Evan Hansen Blue Logo Tee

Stay cool all summer long with this blue crewneck tee featuring the Dear Evan Hansen show logo.

Wicked Women's Feel Wicked Tank

Shine wickedly in this emerald green tie-dye tank! This tank's design is inspired by the award-winning Broadway show's song As Long as You're Mine with the quote "For the first time I feel, wicked."

Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle

Stay hydrated with your "green elixir" on hot days with this Wicked green travel water bottle.

Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee

Who can say if you'll be changed for the better? But when you wear this For Good V-Neck T-shirt, you will be changed for good! This black T-shirt features Elphaba and Glinda in a silhouette design with the lyrics "I have been changed for good" across the front.

Prom Unisex Dress Rehearsal Tee

This purple unisex crewneck tee is made of 100% pre-shrunk cotton and features Barry's line, "Life's no dress rehearsal."

Prom Fitted Dance With You Junior's Tee

Whether you're dancing or relaxing, this fitted juniors 100% ring-spun cotton juniors tee will show your love for The Prom all summer long. Crewneck and short-sleeves with song lyric, "I just want to dance with you."

Visit the theatre shop here!

