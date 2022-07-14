Shop BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - Summer Merch From Beetlejuice, Wicked, Mean Girls, & More!

Click Here for More on BWW Store

Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, including Beetlejuice, Wicked, Mean Girls, Hadestown, and more! Check out tanks, tees, hats and more to stay cool in while representing your favorite shows all summer.

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this black dad hat with the Beetlejuice logo embroidered on front, a beetle embroidered on the side, and "It's Showtime!" embroidered on the back.

Meet the Plastics (and more!) with this black unisex crewneck tee featuring your favorite character's names from Mean Girls!

Whether you come from the rock or come from away everyone's an islander with this embroidered hat. It features a pre-curved bill D-ring fastener and a padded sweatband for extra comfort.

Show off your trip to The Rock with this unique Postcard Tee with the Come From Away logo on the back.

Let a song change your fate with this Wait for Me tee! This tee features musical's iconic swinging dome light surrounded by the song title Wait for Me on the front and the Hadestown logo on the back.

Remember your trip way down to Hadestown with this Unisex mineral wash tee with the Hadestown logo and iconic flower.

Stay cool all summer long with this blue crewneck tee featuring the Dear Evan Hansen show logo.

Shine wickedly in this emerald green tie-dye tank! This tank's design is inspired by the award-winning Broadway show's song As Long as You're Mine with the quote "For the first time I feel, wicked."

Stay hydrated with your "green elixir" on hot days with this Wicked green travel water bottle.

Who can say if you'll be changed for the better? But when you wear this For Good V-Neck T-shirt, you will be changed for good! This black T-shirt features Elphaba and Glinda in a silhouette design with the lyrics "I have been changed for good" across the front.

This purple unisex crewneck tee is made of 100% pre-shrunk cotton and features Barry's line, "Life's no dress rehearsal."

Whether you're dancing or relaxing, this fitted juniors 100% ring-spun cotton juniors tee will show your love for The Prom all summer long. Crewneck and short-sleeves with song lyric, "I just want to dance with you."

