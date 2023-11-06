Shooting Stars NYC to Return as Opening Act for THE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES

December 6, 2023 - New York City.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Shooting Stars NYC to Return as Opening Act for THE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES

Shooting Stars NYC (SSDC), a 24 year NYC-based competitive dance company building confidence, teamwork, and leadership through competitive dance, announces that it will open for The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes on Wednesday, December 6 in New York City for the second year in a row! Last year, SSDC became the first children's dance studio to open the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. SSDC will take their two event teams, Junior and Senior All Stars, to perform in this incredible opportunity again. Kristin Pierce is the owner and director of the 24-year old competitive dance company.

"Shooting Stars NYC Company is thrilled to perform again in one of the most iconic venues in the world," said Kristin Pierce, Owner and Director of Shooting Stars NYC. "It is every little girl's dream to dance on this legendary stage. To have this once in a lifetime opportunity twice, is beyond expectations!"

The Stars have been preparing with excitement and discipline since receiving the news. Not only will the dancers perform in the opening of the Spectacular, but they will also receive a one hour private Master Class with the Radio City Rockettes.

No stranger to performing at some of the city's largest venues, the company has a long history with Madison Square Garden performing at halftime shows for both the New York Knicks and the Harlem Globetrotters. SSDC coaches range from National Basketball Associations, celebrity back-up dancers, and Broadway stars alike.

Shooting Stars encourages girls to be leaders and develop lifelong friendships through the performing arts. The company consists of many talented dancers ages 6 - 18, all of whom auditioned to be in the company. The students of SSDC have won over 800 titles at some of the largest Dance Competitions in the Country; gone on to receive scholarships; and many continue to dance on elite college teams. The renowned dance company has been featured in

W Magazine, AGT, HBO, FOX News, and performed for The Harlem Globetrotters, NY Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and NY Jets. Shooting Stars dancers are well-versed in all styles of dance including hip hop, street jazz, lyrical, acro, musical theater, and contemporary. Upcoming events for the dancers of SSDC include performing at the puck drop for the NJ Devils, as well as upcoming competitions.

"I am so proud of the hard work, dedication and teamwork our dancers and coaches continue to show, Shooting Stars NYC proves once again it is home to the city's brightest stars," said Pierce.

For more information about Shooting Stars program, competitive dance and event teams, classes, after-school programs, private lessons, and more, please visit www.ShootingStarsNYC.com or email Kristin@ShootingStarsNYC.com, 646-912-2192/212-987-2203 www.ShootingStarsNyc.com



Recommended For You