Shine Global to Present Conversation Between John Leguizamo and Albie Hecht

The event will take place on August 20 from 8-9pm ET.

Shine Global has announced a freewheeling night of conversation between John Leguizamo and Shine Global Co-Founder and Academy Award-nominated producer Albie Hecht. This special event will raise funds for upcoming Shine Global productions and will include an entertaining exploration of John Leguizamo's multi-decade career and the challenges he faced rising through the Hollywood ranks to become a Tony and Emmy winning actor and performer. All guests will have the opportunity to participate in this interactive forum and ask questions throughout.

Since 2005, Shine Global has taken action on child labor, child abuse, and child soldiering, shared moving stories about the effects of war, parental incarceration, undocumented immigration, and homelessness on children, highlighted the power of music, dance, and sports to overcome intolerance. In all its films, Shine Global celebrates children's resilience. Shine Global gives voice to children and families by telling stories of their resilience to raise awareness, promote action, and inspire change.

If you can't attend the event but would like to support Shine Global please join us by making a donation.

"In this day and age, we need more stories of hope to get us through the darkness and Shine Global lights the way," said John Leguizamo. "Documentaries are my favorite genre and I'm a big fan of the top-quality films that Shine Global produces, like Inocente and Liyana, that tell the much-needed stories of kids facing incredible odds and the armor of resilience they have fortified themselves with to survive."

"We're very excited that John Leguizamo has agreed to what I am certain will be a very fun, fascinating conversation," said Shine Global Co-Founder and Executive Director Susan MacLaury. "John first supported Shine Global's films in 2012 as Executive Producer of our Academy Award-winning short documentary, Inocente, about a young, undocumented artist. Like Inocente, John immigrated to the US as a young child. His experiences growing up as one of the first Latino kids in his neighborhood helped him develop the resilience Shine Global's film's celebrate."

Information about additional upcoming Shine Global events here.

Event Information

August 20, 8-9pm ET

Minimum Donation $20

To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/JohnLegAug20

Click here to learn more about Shine Global.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You