Shauna Quill to Step Down as Executive Director of New York Youth Symphony

Shauna Quill, Executive Director of New York Youth Symphony, will be leaving the organization as of October 3, 2023, after 12 years of innovation and advancement. She will be joining Music Academy, based in Santa Barbara, as its new President and CEO.



The NYYS Board of Trustees has started the search process for a new Executive Director to continue the organization’s strong momentum, working with an executive search firm, The Catherine French Group.



During her tenure with the NYYS, Ms. Quill has succeeded on multiple fronts: she helped guide the organization to receive a Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Performance for its first professional recording; initiated an international touring program; and launched, expanded, and developed several new programs, including Musical Theater Songwriting and the Crescendo orchestral program for NYC students ages 10-18. She also built community partnerships and fellowships for the NYYS with Interlochen Center for the Arts, Harmony Program, Harlem School of the Arts, and Orchestra of St. Luke’s, in addition to significantly raising the national profile of the organization with performances on CBS Sunday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CNN and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.



“Shauna has done an amazing job at NYYS,” said William Kapell, Board President for New York Youth Symphony. “I have no doubt that she will bring the same focus and creativity to her next endeavors. We wish her all the success in the world. At the same time, we are very excited about the future of NYYS, especially as it enters its 60th (diamond anniversary) season.”



“Over the past 12 years, the students, staff, trustees, and parents have become a huge part of my life and working with them all to inspire and educate our young musicians has been a true honor,” said Ms. Quill. “I have no doubt that the trustees and organization will find a great replacement for me and continue to do important and exciting work on behalf of young NYC-area musicians across disciplines.”

About the NYYS



Founded in 1963, the NYYS is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. It was awarded the 2022 Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance - Classical, the first youth orchestra to win a Grammy in this category. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 7,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, and The Times Center, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills — commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration — and friendships that last a lifetime.