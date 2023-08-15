Shauna Quill to Step Down as Executive Director of New York Youth Symphony

She will be joining Music Academy, based in Santa Barbara, as its new President and CEO.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

Shauna Quill to Step Down as Executive Director of New York Youth Symphony

Shauna Quill, Executive Director of New York Youth Symphony, will be leaving the organization as of October 3, 2023, after 12 years of innovation and advancement. She will be joining Music Academy, based in Santa Barbara, as its new President and CEO.
 
The NYYS Board of Trustees has started the search process for a new Executive Director to continue the organization’s strong momentum, working with an executive search firm, The Catherine French Group.
 
During her tenure with the NYYS, Ms. Quill has succeeded on multiple fronts: she helped guide the organization to receive a Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Performance for its first professional recording; initiated an international touring program; and launched, expanded, and developed several new programs, including Musical Theater Songwriting and the Crescendo orchestral program for NYC students ages 10-18. She also built community partnerships and fellowships for the NYYS with Interlochen Center for the Arts, Harmony Program, Harlem School of the Arts, and Orchestra of St. Luke’s, in addition to significantly raising the national profile of the organization with performances on CBS Sunday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CNN and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
  
“Shauna has done an amazing job at NYYS,” said William Kapell, Board President for New York Youth Symphony.  “I have no doubt that she will bring the same focus and creativity to her next endeavors. We wish her all the success in the world.  At the same time, we are very excited about the future of NYYS, especially as it enters its 60th (diamond anniversary) season.”
 
“Over the past 12 years, the students, staff, trustees, and parents have become a huge part of my life and working with them all to inspire and educate our young musicians has been a true honor,” said Ms. Quill. “I have no doubt that the trustees and organization will find a great replacement for me and continue to do important and exciting work on behalf of young NYC-area musicians across disciplines.”

About the NYYS


Founded in 1963, the NYYS is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. It was awarded the 2022 Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance - Classical, the first youth orchestra to win a Grammy in this category. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 7,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, and The Times Center, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills — commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration — and friendships that last a lifetime.  



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Photo
Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan

Join Countess Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they enlist the help of legendary Broadway director Richard Jay-Alexander on Bravo's Welcome to Crappie Lake. Watch as Jay-Alexander assists the Real Housewives stars with their 'Benton Follies' performance, adding his theatrical expertise to the small town's talent showcase. Watch the video clip!

2
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Shop our Back to School Sale! Buy two tees, get one 50% off with the code BUY2GET1!

3
Video: Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Photo
Video: Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser

Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for Maestro, the new Leonard Bernstein film starring, written, and directed by Bradley Cooper. Maestro is Cooper's second film following A Star Is Born and also stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Miriam Shor, and more. Watch the video now!

4
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Free Childcare Services During Four Upcoming Performances Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Free Childcare Services During Four Upcoming Performances

​​​​​​​Here Lies Love has announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration on Broadway with the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL), Broadway Babysitters, and Open Jar Studios, through which free childcare services will be offered during Here Lies Love's Saturday, September 23nd 3:30pm matinee performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat ClubJake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat Club
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Sets Record as the Most Successful Production in Goodman Theatre HistoryVideo: THE WHO'S TOMMY Sets Record as the Most Successful Production in Goodman Theatre History
Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayFatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Photos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on Broadway

Videos

Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good' Video
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE LION KING

Recommended For You