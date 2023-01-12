Sharjah Art Foundation Brings Together Over 150 Artists and Collectives for Sharjah Biennial 15

Beginning February 2023, Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) brings together over 150 artists and collectives from more than 70 countries for the 15th edition and 30-year anniversary of the Sharjah Biennial. Conceived by the late Okwui Enwezor and curated by the Foundation's Director Hoor Al Qasimi, Sharjah Biennial 15: Thinking Historically in the Present reflects on Enwezor's visionary work, which transformed contemporary art and has influenced the evolution of institutions and biennials around the world, including the Sharjah Biennial.

Al Qasimi interprets and elaborates on Enwezor's proposal with a presentation of more than 300 artworks-including 70 new works-critically centring the past within contemporary times. These works, as well as a wide-ranging programme of performance, music and film, activate more than 18 venues in 5 cities and towns across the emirate of Sharjah: Al Dhaid, Hamriyah, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Sharjah. Among the many venues are sites within Sharjah's historical quarter; buildings recently restored and transformed by the Foundation including The Flying Saucer and Kalba Ice Factory; and repurposed structures that once served as a vegetable market, medical clinic and kindergarten. Free and open to the public, Sharjah Biennial 15 runs 7 February through 11 June 2023, with opening week events taking place from 7 February to 12 February.

"Two decades ago, I experienced Okwui's Documenta 11 which, with its radical embrace of postcolonialism, transformed my curatorial perspective. His idea of 'thinking historically in the present' is the conceptual framework for the Biennial, which we've sought to honour and elaborate on while also reflecting on the Foundation's own past, present and future as the Biennial marks its 30-year anniversary. We look forward to welcoming local audiences and visitors from around the world to reflect on the Biennial's themes and the artists' wide-ranging perspectives on nationhood, tradition, race, gender, body and imagination," said Al Qasimi.

For Enwezor, the contemporary art exhibition provided a means to engage with history, politics and society in our global present. Enwezor's proposition of the 'postcolonial constellation' and its pluriverse of key concepts form one point of departure for the 15th edition of the Sharjah Biennial. Re-envisioning the proposal by the late curator, Al Qasimi builds upon her own long-term relationship with the Biennial, as visitor, artist, curator, and eventually as director of the Foundation.

The 18 venues spread across the emirate of Sharjah-from heritage buildings and historical landmarks to modern architecture of the late 1900s and contemporary spaces-connect different moments of Sharjah's history as well as its diverse communities and landscapes. Through more than 300 artworks, the Biennial proposes a transcultural universe of thought embedded into this local social fabric, involving Sharjah's own lived past in a nuanced conversation around postcolonial subjectivity, the body as a repository of memories, restitution, racialization, transgenerational continuities, and decolonisation. Rooted in intimate and caring observations of everyday lives and vernacular traditions, performances, concerts, workshops and other public programmes will activate the venues as well as regional art centers located in each city, forming a capillary reach across the emirate throughout the four-month duration of the Biennial.

Expanding upon Enwezor's initial proposal, Al Qasimi has collaborated with artists to embark on more than 70 new works, including many major commissions, that relate and respond to SB15's overarching theme of centering the past within the present, thereby bridging diverse postcolonial histories.

Major new commissions by John Akomfrah, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Doris Salcedo, Berni Searle and Barbara Walker testify to the lingering after-effects of colonialism. A feature-length film by Coco Fusco, installation by Bouchra Khalili, multimedia work by Almagul Menlibayeva and sound installation by Hajra Waheed reactivate and reimagine the political conflicts precipitated by the modern nation-building process.

Brook Andrew and Isaac Julien reflect upon museumised objects and their restitution, while Destiny Deacon, Robyn Kahukiwa and Tahila Mintz assert the significance of indigenous identities and values. In the works of Gabrielle Goliath, Amar Kanwar, Wangechi Mutu and Carrie Mae Weems, individual histories are interwoven with collective notions of memory, grief and transformation.

Also premiering in SB15 are works that engage with the local context of Sharjah. Kerry James Marshall proposes an outdoor installation in the form of an archaeological find inspired by fact, myth and tales, while Lubaina Himid and Nil Yalter dive into the urban fabric of Sharjah with their public interventions. Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme, Asma Belhamar, Kambui Olujimi, Prajaka Potnis and Veronica Ryan present site-specific projects that converse with and recontextualise the old and new architecture of the Foundation.

Performances and theatrical presentations will be on offer throughout the Biennial. Gabriela Golder, Hassan Hajjaj, Rachid Hedli, Tania El Khoury, The Living and the Dead Ensemble and Aline Motta will activate their work during the opening week in February. In conjunction with the annual March Meeting, Marwah AlMugait, Shiraz Bayjoo, Naiza Khan and Akeim Toussaint Buck will perform in early March. Musical programmes featuring musicians Youssou N'Dour and Abdullah Ibrahim will follow in March and April, with additional performances to be announced later.

SHARJAH BIENNIAL 15 PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme

Maitha Abdalla

Fathi Afifi

Hoda Afshar

John Akomfrah

Moza Almatrooshi

Marwah AlMugait

Hangama Amiri

Brook Andrew

Malala Andrialavidrazana

Rushdi Anwar

Kader Attia

Au Sow Yee

Dana Awartani

Omar Badsha

Natalie Ball

Sammy Baloji

Mirna Bamieh

Pablo Bartholomew and Richard Bartholomew

Shiraz Bayjoo

Bahar Behbahani

Asma Belhamar

Rebecca Belmore

Black Grace

Diedrick Brackens

Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons

Cao Fei

Carolina Caycedo

Ali Cherri

Wook-Kyung Choi

Maya Cozier

Iftikhar Dadi and Elizabeth Dadi

Solmaz Daryani

Annalee Davis and Yoeri Guépin

Destiny Deacon

Manthia Diawara

Imane Djamil

Anju Dodiya

Kimathi Donkor

Heri Dono

Rehab Eldalil

Ali Eyal

Marianne Fahmy

Brenda Fajardo

Raheleh Filsoofi

Nina Fischer and Maroan el Sani

Coco Fusco

Flavia Gandolfo

Theaster Gates

Malek Gnaoui and Ala Eddine Slim

Gabriela Golder

Gabrielle Goliath

Yulia Grigoryants

Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige

Hassan Hajjaj

David Hammons

Archana Hande

Fathi Hassan

Mona Hatoum

Rachid Hedli

Lubaina Himid

Laura Huertas Millán

Saodat Ismailova

Isaac Julien

Saddam Jumaily

Patricia Kaersenhout

Robyn Kahukuiwa

Reena Saini Kallat

Hanni Kamaly

Amar Kanwar

Adam Khalil and Bayley Sweitzer with Oba

Bouchra Khalili

Naiza Khan

Tania El Khoury

Kiluanji Kia Henda

Ayoung Kim

Emily Kame Kngwarreye

Hiroji Kubota

Remi Kuforiji

Lee Kai Chung

Faustin Linyekula

The Living and the Dead Ensemble

Ibrahim Mahama

Nabil El Makhloufi

Jawad Al Malhi

Waheeda Malullah

Maharani Mancanagara

mandla

Lavanya Mani

Kerry James Marshall

Queenie McKenzie

Steve McQueen

Marisol Mendez

Almagul Menlibayeva

Helina Metaferia

Kimowan Metchewais

Meleanna Meyer

Joiri Minaya

Tahila Mintz

Roméo Mivekannin

Tracey Moffat

Aline Motta

Wangechi Mutu

Eubena Nampitjin

Dala Nasser

New Red Order

Pipo Nguyen-Duy

Mame-Diarra Niang

Shelley Niro

Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi

Elia Nurvista

Kambui Olujimi

Zohra Opoku

Selma Ouissi and Sofiane Ouissi

Erkan Özgen

Pak Khawateen Painting Club

Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah

Hyesoo Park

Philippe Parreno

Angela Ponce

Prajakta Potnis

Anita Pouchard Serra

Jasbir Puar and Dima Srouji

Monira Al Qadiri

Farah Al Qasimi

Nusra Latif Qureshi

Michael Rakowitz

Umar Rashid

Wendy Red Star

Veronica Ryan

Doris Salcedo

Abdulrahim Salem

Sangeeta Sandrasegar

Varunika Saraf

Khadija Saye

Berni Searle

Mithu Sen

Nelly Sethna

Aziza Shadenova

Smita Sharma

Nilima Sheikh

Yinka Shonibare

Felix Shumba

Semsar Siahaan

Mary Sibande

Kahurangiariki Smith

Mounira Al Solh

Inuuteq Storch

Vivan Sundaram

Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum

Obaid Suroor

Hank Willis Thomas

Akeim Toussaint Buck

Hajra Waheed

Barbara Walker

Wang Jianwei

Nari Ward

Carrie Mae Weems

Nil Yalter

Working Group and Advisory Committee

Thinking Historically in the Present is being realised by Al Qasimi as curator with support from the Sharjah Biennial 15 Working Group, which also supported the development and realisation of March Meeting 2021 and 2022. The Working Group is comprised of Tarek Abou El Fetouh (Director of Performance and Senior Curator, Sharjah Art Foundation); Ute Meta Bauer (professor and Founding Director of NTU CCA Singapore); Salah M Hassan (professor and art historian, Cornell University and Director of The Africa Institute, Sharjah); Chika Okeke-Agulu (professor and art historian, Princeton University); and Octavio Zaya (independent curator, art writer and Executive Director of the Cuban Art Foundation). The Advisory Committee includes Sir David Adjaye (architect) and Christine Tohmé (Director, Ashkal Alwan, Beirut).

March Meeting 2023: The Postcolonial Constellation: Art, Culture, Politics after 1960

Coinciding with the Biennial, the Foundation presents its annual convening of artists, curators, scholars and arts practitioners from around the world to discuss vital issues in contemporary art. March Meeting 2023 will explore the global political, social and economic systemic and structural shifts that characterized the world since the 1960s by revisiting the histories of this period while examining concepts such as first nation and indigenous practices, creolization, hybridity and supranational formations, such as the Black Atlantic, diasporas, exile and statelessness, along with artistic, ideological and philosophical perspectives on decolonization.

March Meeting 2023 builds on the two previous March Meetings that served as a prelude to the Biennial and were similarly conceived in relationship to Enwezor's conception of the "postcolonial constellation": Unravelling the Present (March Meeting 2021) and The Afterlives of the Postcolonial (March Meeting 2022). Talks and panels from the 2021 and 2022 editions are available online at: sharjahart.org/march-meeting-2021/programme. The March Meeting Papers, a series of eleven commissioned essays by art historians and scholars chosen through the March Meeting 2021 open call, are also available online at: sharjahart.org/sharjah-art-foundation/publications/march-meeting-papers.

Visiting Sharjah Biennial 15 and March Meeting 2023

Admission is free and open to the public, 7 February through 11 June 2023. March Meeting 2023 will take place 9 March through 12 March 2023. Visit sharjahart.org for more information and registration.

Sharjah Art Foundation is an advocate, catalyst and producer of contemporary art within the Emirate of Sharjah and the surrounding region, in dialogue with the international arts community. Under the leadership of founder Hoor Al Qasimi, a curator and artist, the Foundation advances an experimental and wide-ranging programmatic model that supports the production and presentation of contemporary art, preserves and celebrates the distinct culture of the region and encourages a shared understanding of the transformational role of art. The Foundation's core initiatives include the long-running Sharjah Biennial, featuring contemporary artists from around the world; the annual March Meeting, a convening of international arts professionals and artists; grants and residencies for artists, curators and cultural producers; ambitious and experimental commissions and a range of travelling exhibitions and scholarly publications.

Established in 2009 to expand programmes beyond the Sharjah Biennial, which launched in 1993, the Foundation is a critical resource for artists and cultural organisations in the Gulf and a conduit for local, regional and international developments in contemporary art. The Foundation's deep commitment to developing and sustaining the cultural life and heritage of Sharjah is reflected through year-round exhibitions, performances, screenings and educational programmes in the city of Sharjah and across the Emirate, often hosted in historic buildings that have been repurposed as cultural and community centres. A growing collection reflects the Foundation's support of contemporary artists in the realisation of new work and its recognition of the contributions made by pioneering modern artists from the region and around the world.

Sharjah Art Foundation is a legally independent public body established by Emiri Decree and supported by government funding, grants from national and international nonprofits and cultural organisations, corporate sponsors and individual patrons. All exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Sharjah is the third largest of the seven United Arab Emirates and the only one bridging the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Reflecting the deep commitment to the arts, architectural preservation and cultural education embraced by its ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Sharjah is home to more than 20 museums and has long been known as the cultural hub of the United Arab Emirates. In 1998, it was named UNESCO's 'Arab Capital of Culture' and has been designated the UNESCO 'World Book Capital' for the year 2019.