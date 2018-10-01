Shanice Williams, Major Attaway, and More Join Aretha Franklin Tribute at Feinstein's/54 Below

Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul, who passed away on August 16th, will be celebrated in story and song at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, October 7th, at 9:30pm, in a concert directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Scheduled to appear in 54 CELEBRATES Aretha Franklin are Major Attaway (Aladdin), Anne Bragg (A Christmas Carol), LaDonna Burns (Follies, Eubie), Antoinete Comer (Smokey Joe's Café),Nikki Renee Daniels (The Book of Mormon, Porgy and Bess), Kayla Davion (King Kong, Waitress), Natalie Douglas (MAC Award winner), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya Hear Me), Whitney Hayes (Elf), Victoria Hustom Elem (Finding Neverland), Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress), Arica Jackson (Head Over Heels), Tarra Conner Jones (Dreamgirls), Lori Minor (March On), Alexia Sielo (Merrily We Roll Along), Cynthia Thomas (Ain't Misbehavin) and Shanice Williams (NBC's The Wiz).

The legendary Aretha Franklin's music touched countless generations and her voice stretched to all corners of the globe, providing comfort, celebration, and inspiration to all those who listened to her artistry.

Now, Feinstein's/54 Below is honoring the late Ms. Franklin with 54 CELEBRATES Aretha Franklin, a celebration of her music, sung by those legends of Broadway whom she inspired.

Audiences will expect to hear Aretha's greatest songs, like "Natural Woman," "R-E-S-P-E-C-T," "Chain of Fools," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway who call Aretha their Queen.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts.

54 CELEBRATES Aretha Franklin will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Eli Zoller. The associate producers will be Lance Bryant and Benjamin Nissen.

Schneider said, "This evening will celebrate the one and only Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, an artist who not only entertained audiences for over fifty years, but provided a voice for the voiceless, gave comfort to those in need, and defined an entire generation through music. It is my honor to celebrate her legacy with a group of artists who were so inspired by Ms. Franklin that they now tell their stories through song and performance."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 CELEBRATES Aretha Franklin tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

