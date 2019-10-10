Seth Rudetsky to Bring Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller, Patina Miller, and More to the Town Hall
Producer Mark Cortale and the Town Hall have announced the season schedule for Seth Rudetsky's Broadway, taking place at the Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). Each evening, music director and host Seth Rudetsky welcomes the greatest Broadway performers for an up-close and personal conversation and concert.
The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the star's stellar Broadway career.
The Schedule
- Megan Hilty + Jessie Mueller - December 2, 2019 at 8pm
- Patina Miller - February 3, 2020 at 8pm
- Brian Stokes Mitchell - April 13, 2020 at 8pm
"I'm so excited to be back at the Town Hall," said Seth Rudetsky. "I love working with Stokes whom I first met when I was a rehearsal pianist for Kiss Of The Spiderwoman and who not only is a fantastic singer but also a great humanitarian...and tap dancer! I'm super excited to do my first full-length show with Patina (who will hopefully bring her Tony Award so I can hold it) and I'm such a fan of both Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty and I'm flipping out that I'm doing a concert with both of them at the same time!"
This series is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise. For more info visit www.SandyHookPromise.org
For tickets and information, visit www.thetownhall.org or call (212) 997-6661.
Seth Rudetsky's Broadway is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
