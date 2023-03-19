Segal Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Line Up
The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center will host live events and Segal Talks, comprised of conversations, readings, workshops, screenings, and book talks with and by New York and global theatre artists this March through June. After two and a half years of hibernation, The Graduate Center CUNY has finally reopened for public events
The Segal Center is continuing publication on its academic journals ARAB STAGES, EUROPEAN STAGES, JADT Journal of American Drama and Theater and is preparing five book projects about theater in Berlin, Iran, Italy, France, Galicia/Spain and the US. Stay tunes for news about the upcoming DOWN TO EARTH Prelude NYC Park Festival and a four day symposium about the work of Robert Wilson.
We thank everyone for the tremendous support we received during the Time of Corona-more that 200.000 people tuned in to our 200 Segal Talks, the Segal Film Festival of work for the screen by over 100 theatre artists from over 50 countries as well as the planetary 24-hour-online marathons "HowlRound for India" with over 100 artists as well as the 12 hour online event "New York Theatre Artist for Ukraine" with 24 New York theatre institutions. We are truly grateful to all those who stay tuned and can't wait to see you live and in person back at the Segal Theatre.
Spring 2023 Programs:
Monday, March 20
Book Talk
A Permanent Parliament: Notes on Social Choreography
With choreographer Michael Kliën and author Cory Tamler
12:30 pm
ZOOM EVENT
Thursday, March 23
LIVE Readings and Music
Brecht on Brecht / Müller on Müller
With Tony Torn Company and punk music from thIrd maN baNd,
6:30pm
LIVE EVENT Segal Theatre
Tuesday, March 28th
Segal Talk
Phelim McDermott: About the "Tao of Glass"
NYU Skirball's Phelim McDermott & Philip Glass project
12:30pm
ZOOM EVENT
Thursday, March 30th
Book Talk
The Art of Assembly- Political Theatre Today
With Florian Malzacher
12:30pm
ZOOM EVENT
Monday, April 3
Book Talk
Aaron Landsman & Mallory Catlett
The City We Make Together: City Council Meeting's Primer for Participation
6:30pm
Segal Theatre
LIVE EVENT
Monday, April 10:
Segal Talk
With curator Thomas Oberender (Germany)
12:30pm
ZOOM EVENT
Thursday April 13th
With researcher and theatre artist Frédérique Aït-Touati (France)
12:30pm
ZOOM EVENT
Thursday APRIL 13th
BRING YOUR MOST IMPOSSIBLE VISIONARY PROJECT
YOU THOUGHT NO ONE WOULD PRODUCE
With Annie Hamburger (NY) and others
6:30 PM
LIVE EVENT Segal Theatre
Monday April 17th
Avra Sidiropoulou-21st Century Tragedies
With Avra Sidiropoulou (Greece), Karen Malpede, Marvin Carlson (US) and others
6:30pm
LIVE EVENT Segal Theatre
Thursday, April 20th
Whole Earth Talk III
With author Andreas Weber (Germany)
12:30pm
ZOOM EVENT
Monday April 24th
The Seagull. Interrupted Flight
Workshop Presentation with Alexander Molochnikov (Russia)
6:30pm
LIVE EVENT Segal Theatre
Thursday, April 27
Segal Talk
Linda Chapman & Jim Nicola--30 Years at the New York Theatre Workshop (NY)
6:30PM
LIVE EVENT: Segal Theatre
Monday, May 8, 2023
Segal Talk with Playwright/Director Sasha Denisova (Ukraine)
With artistic director Igor Golyak (US/Ukraine), producer Sara Stackhouse (US),
and scenic designer Irina Kruzhilina (US/Russia/Ukraine)
12:30 pm
ZOOM EVENT
Tuesday, May 2nd
Book Talk
New Plays from the Caribbean
With Stéphanie Bérard (France), Daniely Francisque (Martinique), Elvia Gutiérrez (Mexico, China), Gaël Octavia (Gaël Octavia), and others.
12:30pm
ZOOM Event
Friday May 5th
Segal Talk
Edouard Glissant's Tale of Black Histories (Histoire de nègre), Guadeloupe
With director Gilbert Laumord (Guadeloupe), producer Elvia Gutierrez (Mexico, China), and festival director Eddy Compper (Angola/ Guadeloupe).
12:30pm
ZOOM Event
Thursday May 11th
Reza Abdoh's Father was a Peculiar Man
Documentary Screening
With Tony Torn and original members of cast (NY)
6:30pm
Segal Theatre
LIVE EVENT
Monday, May 15th
Readings and Testimonies
With Kimberly Ramirez, Marissa Ghavami, David Smedley, Montgomery Sutton and others (NY)
6:30pm
Segal Theatre
LIVE EVENT
Thursday, May 18
GC CUNY students share, reflect, and discuss findings, resources, and questions. (NY)
LIVE EVENT: Segal Theatre
6:30pm
Friday June 2nd
Book Talk
Four Plays by Dorota Masłowska
With Dorota Masłowska (Poland) and Krystyna Illakowicz (US/Poland)
LIVE EVENT
Bohemian National Hall
12:30 pm
Monday June 5th
Book Talk
With Andy Field (UK)
12:30pm
ZOOM EVENT
Thursday, June 8th
With playwright Lucia Mann (Germany, Czech Republic), co-director Arnon Grünberg
(Netherland, US ) and the director of REHEARSAL FOR TRUTH Festival Pavla Niklova (Czech Republic)
12:30pm
Bohemian National Hall
ZOOM EVENT
Monday June 12th
Book Talk
With author Joseph Cermatori (US)
ZOOM EVENT
12:30pm
Monday, July 10th - Thursday July 13
The Theatre of Robert Wilson
A Four Day Symposium