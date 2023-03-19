Segal Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Line Up

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center will host live events and Segal Talks, comprised of conversations, readings, workshops, screenings, and book talks with and by New York and global theatre artists this March through June. After two and a half years of hibernation, The Graduate Center CUNY has finally reopened for public events

The Segal Center is continuing publication on its academic journals ARAB STAGES, EUROPEAN STAGES, JADT Journal of American Drama and Theater and is preparing five book projects about theater in Berlin, Iran, Italy, France, Galicia/Spain and the US. Stay tunes for news about the upcoming DOWN TO EARTH Prelude NYC Park Festival and a four day symposium about the work of Robert Wilson.

We thank everyone for the tremendous support we received during the Time of Corona-more that 200.000 people tuned in to our 200 Segal Talks, the Segal Film Festival of work for the screen by over 100 theatre artists from over 50 countries as well as the planetary 24-hour-online marathons "HowlRound for India" with over 100 artists as well as the 12 hour online event "New York Theatre Artist for Ukraine" with 24 New York theatre institutions. We are truly grateful to all those who stay tuned and can't wait to see you live and in person back at the Segal Theatre.

Spring 2023 Programs:



Monday, March 20

Book Talk

A Permanent Parliament: Notes on Social Choreography

With choreographer Michael Kliën and author Cory Tamler

12:30 pm

ZOOM EVENT

Thursday, March 23

LIVE Readings and Music

Brecht on Brecht / Müller on Müller

With Tony Torn Company and punk music from thIrd maN baNd,

6:30pm

LIVE EVENT Segal Theatre

Tuesday, March 28th

Segal Talk

Phelim McDermott: About the "Tao of Glass"

NYU Skirball's Phelim McDermott & Philip Glass project

12:30pm

ZOOM EVENT

Thursday, March 30th

Book Talk

The Art of Assembly- Political Theatre Today

With Florian Malzacher

12:30pm

ZOOM EVENT

Monday, April 3

Book Talk

Aaron Landsman & Mallory Catlett

The City We Make Together: City Council Meeting's Primer for Participation

6:30pm

Segal Theatre

LIVE EVENT

Monday, April 10:

Segal Talk

Whole Earth Talk I

With curator Thomas Oberender (Germany)

12:30pm

ZOOM EVENT

Thursday April 13th

Whole Earth Talk II

With researcher and theatre artist Frédérique Aït-Touati (France)

12:30pm

ZOOM EVENT

Thursday APRIL 13th

BRING YOUR MOST IMPOSSIBLE VISIONARY PROJECT

YOU THOUGHT NO ONE WOULD PRODUCE

With Annie Hamburger (NY) and others

6:30 PM

LIVE EVENT Segal Theatre

Monday April 17th

Avra Sidiropoulou-21st Century Tragedies

With Avra Sidiropoulou (Greece), Karen Malpede, Marvin Carlson (US) and others

6:30pm

LIVE EVENT Segal Theatre

Thursday, April 20th

Whole Earth Talk III

With author Andreas Weber (Germany)

12:30pm

ZOOM EVENT

Monday April 24th

The Seagull. Interrupted Flight

Workshop Presentation with Alexander Molochnikov (Russia)

6:30pm

LIVE EVENT Segal Theatre

Thursday, April 27

Segal Talk

Linda Chapman & Jim Nicola--30 Years at the New York Theatre Workshop (NY)

6:30PM

LIVE EVENT: Segal Theatre

Monday, May 8, 2023

Segal Talk with Playwright/Director Sasha Denisova (Ukraine)

With artistic director Igor Golyak (US/Ukraine), producer Sara Stackhouse (US),

and scenic designer Irina Kruzhilina (US/Russia/Ukraine)

12:30 pm

ZOOM EVENT

Tuesday, May 2nd

Book Talk

New Plays from the Caribbean

With Stéphanie Bérard (France), Daniely Francisque (Martinique), Elvia Gutiérrez (Mexico, China), Gaël Octavia (Gaël Octavia), and others.

12:30pm

ZOOM Event

Friday May 5th

Segal Talk

Edouard Glissant's Tale of Black Histories (Histoire de nègre), Guadeloupe

With director Gilbert Laumord (Guadeloupe), producer Elvia Gutierrez (Mexico, China), and festival director Eddy Compper (Angola/ Guadeloupe).

12:30pm

ZOOM Event

Thursday May 11th

Reza Abdoh's Father was a Peculiar Man

Documentary Screening

With Tony Torn and original members of cast (NY)

6:30pm

Segal Theatre

LIVE EVENT

Monday, May 15th

Readings and Testimonies

Marion Peter Holt Memorial

With Kimberly Ramirez, Marissa Ghavami, David Smedley, Montgomery Sutton and others (NY)

6:30pm

Segal Theatre

LIVE EVENT

Thursday, May 18

Panel: Anti Racism Committee

GC CUNY students share, reflect, and discuss findings, resources, and questions. (NY)

LIVE EVENT: Segal Theatre

6:30pm

Friday June 2nd

Book Talk

Four Plays by Dorota Masłowska

With Dorota Masłowska (Poland) and Krystyna Illakowicz (US/Poland)

LIVE EVENT

Bohemian National Hall

12:30 pm

Monday June 5th

Book Talk

Andy Field's Encounterism

With Andy Field (UK)

12:30pm

ZOOM EVENT

Thursday, June 8th

Lucia Mann's Astronaut

With playwright Lucia Mann (Germany, Czech Republic), co-director Arnon Grünberg

(Netherland, US ) and the director of REHEARSAL FOR TRUTH Festival Pavla Niklova (Czech Republic)

12:30pm

Bohemian National Hall

ZOOM EVENT

Monday June 12th

Book Talk

Baroque Modernity

With author Joseph Cermatori (US)

ZOOM EVENT

12:30pm

Monday, July 10th - Thursday July 13

The Theatre of Robert Wilson

A Four Day Symposium