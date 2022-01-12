See Kelli O'Hara, Brian Cox, Jon Stewart and More at 92Y in January

Film, Theater and TV talks at 92Y in January will feature Kelli O'Hara, Brian Cox, Jon Stewart, the cast of Belfast and more!

REEL PIECES WITH ANNETTE INSDORF:

JEREMY IRONS AND MUNICH: THE EDGE OF WAR

Mon, Jan 17, 5 pm, FREE with registration -here

Moderator Annette Insdorf will interview Jeremy Irons about the new Netflix film, Munich: The Edge of War. Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris, the film is an engrossing drama set during the Munich Agreement of 1938, with Europe on the brink of World War II. Jeremy Irons, who plays Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, is the recipient of the Academy Award for Best Actor (Claus von Bulow in Reversal of Fortune), as well as Golden Globe, Emmy, Tony, and SAG awards. Munich: The Edge of War is directed by German filmmaker Christian Schwochow. The screenplay - based on Robert Harris' book - is by Ben Power (whose adaptations include The Hollow Crown and The Lehman Trilogy). As Adolf Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia, Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. Amid mounting pressure, British civil servant Hugh Legat (George McKay, from 1917) accompanies Chamberlain to Munich. There, he encounters a buddy from Oxford, German diplomat Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), who has a stolen document signaling Hitler's true intent - a war of conquest across Europe. Amid frantic negotiations at the Munich Conference, Hugh and Paul conspire to prevent a terrifying conflict. M unich: The Edge of War will premiere on Netflix January 21.

AMAZON ORIGINAL'S THE EXPANSE: CREATORS AND CAST IN CONVERSATION NAREN SHANKAR, TY FRANCK, DANIEL ABRAHAM, CARA GEE AND STEVEN STRAIT WITH CRAIG NEWMARK

Wed, Jan 19, 7 pm, FREE with registration - here

Join the creators and stars of The Expanse as they reflect on final season of Amazon Original's emotional, action-packed TV series. Based on James A. Corey's revolutionary New York Times bestselling books (themselves modern masterworks of science fiction), The Expanse has been acclaimed as one of the best sci-fi TV series of the last decade, compared by fans to Game of Thrones for its epic scale. Go behind the scenes with executive producers Naren Shankar, Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham and cast Cara Gee and Steven Strait as they talk with Craig "craigslist guy" Newmark.

BRIAN COX IN CONVERSATION:

PUTTING THE RABBIT IN THE HAT

Fri, Jan 21, 7:30 pm, $20

From Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter to King Lear with the Royal Shakespeare Company to media magnate Logan Roy in the global smash hit series Succession, Brian Cox is renowned as one of the greatest actors of his generation. Now, as he publishes his eagerly awaited memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat , he sits down for a career interview on our stage. He'll talk about his remarkable, rags-to-riches life story - growing up in poverty-stricken Dundee, Scotland, being raised by his siblings, and getting his start at Dundee Repertory Theatre. He'll talk about growing up in the 1950s, his incredible rise to stardom, his portrayals of Churchill, Picasso, LBJ, J. Edgar Hoover, and Marlon Brando. He'll share stories of working with John Gielgud, Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, Peter O'Toole, Alan Rickman, Lauren Bacall, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to hear from one of film and theater's true icons.

REEL PIECES WITH ANNETTE INSDORF

BELFAST WITH DIRECTOR AND CAST:

WRITER-DIRECTOR KENNETH BRANAGH, PLUS ACTORS CAITRÍONA BALFE, JAMIE DORNAN, JUDE HILL, AND CIARÁN HINDS

Sun, Jan 23, 8 pm, FREE with registration - here

Moderator Annette Insdorf will interview the director and cast after a virtual screening of Belfast, recipient of the Toronto Film Festival's "People's Choice Award." Peter Travers said in his ABC News review, "No wonder Kenneth Branagh's funny, touching and vital look at his own coming of age in Northern Ireland's turbulent capital city is the Oscar frontrunner for Best Picture. No movie this year cuts a clearer, truer path of the heart. It's his personal best." Winner of a Special Award from the American Film Institute jury, Belfast is a beautifully crafted drama set in 1969 Northern Ireland. While tensions between Protestants and Catholics rise, its focus is on 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill): his happy childhood is torn by riots that lead his father (Jamie Dornan) to suggest moving to England, while his mother (Balfe) wants to stay in their home. The ties that bind include his grandparents (Hinds and Judi Dench). The music is by Van Morrison.

The first 250 registrants will receive a private link to view Belfast during a 48-hour window prior to the online conversation.

CABARET CONVERSATIONS WITH MICHAEL KIRK LANE | SHERRY EAKER AND ROY SANDER OF THE BISTRO AWARDS

Mon, Jan 24, 7 pm, $20

Sherry Eaker has been producing the Bistro Awards, an award given to cabaret and jazz artists, since the awards' inception in 1985. The Bistro Awards are now entering its 37th year. She served as Editor in Chief of Back Stage, the performing arts trade paper, for over 30 years (1977-2008). She compiled and edited four editions of the Back Stage Handbook for Performing Artists , and compiled and edited the Cabaret Artists Handbook-Creating Your Own Act in Today's Liveliest Theater Setting. Sherry is a member of the National Theatre Conference and the American Theatre Critics Association, serves on the Board of the League of Professional Theatre Women, and is an advisor to the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets.

Roy Sander has been covering cabaret and theatre for over thirty years. He's written reviews, features, and commentary for seven print publications, most notably Back Stage, and fo. CitySearch and BistroAwards.com on the Internet. He covered cabaret on New York Theatre Review on PBS TV, and cabaret and theatre on WLIM-FM radio. He was twice a guest instructor at the London School of Musical Theatre and chairman of the judges of the MetroStar Talent Challenge for the Competition's 10-year run. He first participated in selecting Bistro Award winners and putting on the annual Awards show in 1993; in 2013 he became the show's Associated Producer. He is Chairman of the Advisory Board of MAC.

TOPIC ORIGINAL: THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF - VIRTUAL SCREENING AND CAST Q&A WITH NY1'S FRANK DILELLA

FEATURING ARIAN MOYAED, KELLIO'HARA, MARSHA STEPHANIE BLAKE AND MIKE DOYLE

Mon, Jan 24, 7:30 pm, $20

Join the Tony Award-nominated creator of Topic's acclaimed series The Accidental Wolf, Arian Moayed, with stars, Tony Award winning and Emmy Award nominated, Kelli O'Hara, Emmy Award nominated Marsha Stephanie Blake and New York's prolific TV star, Mike Doyle, moderated by Emmy Award winning host of On Stage on Spectrum News NY1's Frank DiLella for a special virtual conversation. The Accidental Wolf is the story of a woman searching for answers after her life is upended by a mysterious call from a dying stranger. A brilliantly absorbing meditation on truth, misinformation, and fate anchored by O'Hara's Emmy-nominated, powerhouse performance. The evening's remarkable event commemorates the release of the second season of The Accidental Wolf exclusively on Topic by bringing its stars together to discuss the inspiration for the series, its eerie relevance in the age of misinformation, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

STOLEN FOCUS: WHY YOU CAN'T PAY ATTENTION-HOW TO GET IT BACK



JOHANN HARI IN CONVERSATION WITH B.J. NOVAK

Tue, Jan 25, 6 pm, $20

Having trouble focusing these days? Studies show that in the United States, office workers average only three minutes while teenagers can focus on one task for only sixty-five seconds at a time. We think our inability to focus is a personal failure to exert enough willpower over our devices. The truth is even more disturbing: our focus has been stolen by powerful external forces that have left us uniquely vulnerable to corporations determined to raid our attention for profit. How can we reclaim it? Investigative journalist and New York Times bestselling author Johann Hari (Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention and how to Think Deeply Again) spent three years interviewing the leading experts in the world on attention and learned not only the causes of this problem but how - as individuals, and as a society - if we are determined to fight for it - to get it back.

MICHAEL SCHUR IN CONVERSATON WITH JON STEWART:

HOW TO BE PERFECT

Wed, Jan 26, 7:30 pm, $25

Michael Schur - the Emmy Award-winning creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation - talks with Daily Show legend Jon Stewart on their lives in comedy, and Schur's new book, How to Be Perfect , a hilarious and brilliant look at how ethics and moral philosophy can make us better people. Schur and Stewart are no strangers to the big questions: what does it mean to be ethical? Why should we strive to do the right thing in a screwed-up world that often rewards doing the wrong thing? Are the Knicks and the Celtics "good" basketball teams? Hear Schur and Stewart cover it all in this funny and timely discussion about comedy, searching for the good life, and everything in between.